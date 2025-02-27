Uh oh: ‘Real Housewives of Potomac’ star Karen Huger sentenced to 2 years in jail

Karen Huger of The Real Housewives of Potomac has been sentenced to two years in jail following her DUI conviction and guys, we need Andy Cohen and a camera.

Recommended Videos

The Bravo star, who fancies herself as the Grande Dame of Potomac, had one of those years suspended, meaning she will only actually serve one year. The reality star now has 30 days to appeal the judge’s decision, and 90 days to ask for reconsideration. It comes after Huger was found guilty on five out of six charges, stemming from an incident in her Maryland hometown in March of last year.

POLICE BODY CAM VIDEO RELEASED: 'Real Housewives' star Karen Huger found guilty on DUI, negligent driving charges https://t.co/mrnL2tUSWh pic.twitter.com/x3yn2wp5dI — Allison Papson (@AllisonPapson) December 19, 2024

The charges include negligent driving, failure to control speed to avoid a collision, and failure to notify authorities of an address change. She was, however, acquitted of the charge of reckless driving. Police body cam footage of the car crash incident went viral on social media late last year, and showed Huger visibly intoxicated at the scene of the crash alongside her husband, Raymond A. Huger.

The Housewives star skipped filming of the season nine reunion currently airing on Bravo as a result of the charges, having entered a rehab facility before her sentencing. “Karen made the important decision to enter a private recovery program, so was unable to attend the reunion taping today. She was fully supported in this choice,” Huger’s manager Ryan Tresdale said. “We stand behind Karen as she embarks on this meaningful journey and are proud of her for taking such a significant step forward in her personal growth.”

Huger’s DUI and legal battle became a focal point of drama on the ninth season of The Real Housewives of Potomac. While her castmates — including Giselle Bryant, Ashley Darby, Mia Thornton, and Wendy Osefo — continually pressed her for answers and explanations, Huger was limited in her responses as the case was still ongoing. In lieu of appearing for the reunion, Huger sent a video message to her castmates in which she thanked those who supported her. Fans of the show will know Thronton was not included in that thank you.

Huger isn’t the only member of the Housewives universe to run into trouble with the law. In 2021, The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Jen Shah was arrested as part of an investigation into a nationwide telemarketing fraud scheme. She was sentenced to 78 months in prison — the same prison coincidentally occupied by fellow fraudster, Theranos blood-testing “entrepreneur,” Elizabeth Holmes. For her part, Teresa Giudice of The Real Housewives of New Jersey served 11 months in prison on charges of mail, wire, and bankruptcy fraud.

Even on the DUI front, Huger is not alone in the Bravo-verse. Last year, The Real Housewives of Orange County’s Shannon Beador was slapped with the drinking charge, joining a list that also includes Luann DeLesseps of The Real Housewives of New York, Kim Richards of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, and The Real Housewives of Atlanta’s Ariana Zolciak. It begs the age-old question of what came first, the Housewife or the DUI?

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy