‘Overwhelming and isolating’: Prince Harry reflects on his grief and loss amid rumors of return to U.K.

Prince Harry empathizes with bereaved military children and young adults in their feeling of isolation and grief in a heartfelt letter addressed to young members of Scotty’s Little Soldiers, a charity that’s close to his heart.

The Duke of Sussex is Global Ambassador of the charity which supports bereaved military children of members of the British Armed Forces. Ahead of Remembrance Day, he penned a message of hope, comfort, and courage to their families left behind.

In the letter posted on the charity’s website, Harry said he understands “more than most, the weight of losing a parent at a young age.” He and his brother, Prince William, were only 12 and 15, respectively, when they lost their mother Princess Diana to a car crash in Paris on August 31, 1997. He said “it can be overwhelming and isolating. Yet in the midst of that heartache, we find strength in the love and memories left behind.”

Prince Harry shared some fond memories of his mother in his memoir Spare, including that one day in Ludgrove when she stuffed sweets into his sock, which he noted that “outside sweets was forbidden.” He wrote: “So Mummy was flouting school rules, giggling as she did so, which made me love her even more.” The duke continued his message talking about the communities that offer “deep comfort and healing” and said Scotty’s Little Soldier “embodies this spirit of community.”

In coming together to support one another, you not only honor the memories of your loved ones but also forge bonds that can and will carry you through the toughest times. The tears and laughter, the shared experiences, and the moments of joy you create together are powerful reminders that love endures. He then encouraged everyone on this Remembrance Day to “take a moment to reflect on the values” that their loved ones instilled in them. “Courage, compassion, and a sense of purpose. These will serve as your guiding light, helping you navigate the challenges ahead,” he wrote.

“As you gather to remember and celebrate, know that you are part of a larger community that stands with you, ready to uplift and support you. Your resilience is a testament to the legacy of your loved ones, and I have every confidence in your ability to make them proud and to shine brightly in the world. All they want is for you to be happy,” he ended his message. Prince Harry included a photo of him taken from his home in Montecito, where he is seen standing with his hands clasped together, wearing Scotty’s scarf in solidarity, and a poppy pin in honor of fallen service members.

Notably, Prince Harry’s message about isolation and grief comes amid talks of his plans to travel to the U.K. more frequently with the purchase of a new home south of Europe. He and his wife, Meghan Markle, have reportedly bought a holiday home in Alentejo, Portugal so they can be closer to the royals.

King Charles III’s former butler Grant Harrold believes they would want to live in Europe should they decide to suddenly leave America for personal reasons, not political as some suggested due to concerns over the legality of the duke’s U.S. visa. Prince Harry has long been estranged from his family in the U.K. and even though he had made several charity visits in the country, including one at Scotty’s Little Soldiers in May, he has yet to personally reconcile with his father and brother, Prince William.

