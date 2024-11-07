Prince Harry sets in motion plans to relocate his family as he faces deportation threats from president-elect Donald Trump

Prince Harry has a major dilemma in his hands when Donald Trump executes his promise of mass deportation of immigrants in the country during his first term as U.S. president in 2025. He faces getting booted out given the alleged illegal means carried to grant him a U.S. visa.

The fate of the Duke of Sussex’s tenure in America is in jeopardy especially after Trump vowed: “As soon as I take the oath of office, we will begin the largest deportation operation in the history of our country.” The Republican had also oh-so subtly hinted in the past that he would not protect the royal if found that he lied in his visa application.

Reminder that mass deportation of everyone in the US illegally isn’t the political turnoff it was thought to be around 2012-2013. Here’s a poll last month that shows it to be popular, including among Hispanic voters. https://t.co/7YNGzR9bcn pic.twitter.com/hUcpXTBzoL — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) July 21, 2024

The manner to which Prince Harry acquired his U.S. visa has always been the subject of a long-standing contention between conservative think tank The Heritage Foundation and the Joe Biden administration. The organization claimed that the royal received preferential treatment given that his admission of past drug use should have already been a deal breaker in his entry to the country. The duke shared in his memoir Spare that he took marijuana, magic mushrooms, and cocaine during his wild partying days.

BREAKING NOW 🚨 Donald Trump just WON the Election 🇺🇸 by telling THOUSANDS of Patriots:



“We will send elite squads of border patrol and federal law enforcement officers to hunt down and deport every last illegal alien gang member”



MAKE AMERICA SAFE AGAIN 🔥 pic.twitter.com/31Mpsij52y — Marjorie Taylor Greene Press Release (Parody) (@MTGrepp) October 11, 2024

On Sept. 23, Judge Carl C. Nichols terminated their court appeal to publicize the duke’s immigration papers for privacy reasons. This only fueled the foundation’s drive to find out the truth and wants Trump to back them up.

The Republican is not a fan of Prince Harry or Meghan Markle. He made it clear in several interviews, including one in February at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Washington D.C.. He expressed his frustration at the Biden administration for “protecting Harry” and said the duke “would be on his own” if it was up to him.

Then the following month, he told GB News’ Nigel Farage: “We’ll have to see if they know something about the drugs, and if he lied they’ll have to take appropriate action.” When asked if this means Prince Harry would be deported, he replied: “Oh I don’t know. You’ll have to tell me. You just have to tell me. You would have thought they would have known this a long time ago.”

🚨 𝐉𝐮𝐬𝐭 𝐈𝐧:

In a new interview with GB News, Former President Donald J. Trump hinted at being open to deporting Prince Harry if he is re-elected.

🔊

Reporter Nigel Farage: “𝐈𝐟 𝐡𝐞’𝐬 𝐥𝐢𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐯𝐢𝐬𝐚 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦, 𝐝𝐨𝐞𝐬𝐧’𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐭𝐫𝐮𝐭𝐡 𝐧𝐞𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨… pic.twitter.com/A41ovgTVAn — RedWave Press (@RedWave_Press) March 19, 2024

Meanwhile, his son, Eric Trump, had hinted that Prince Harry should not worry about getting deported because no one cares about him and his wife in America, including his father. But should the opposite happens, then Harry has come prepared.

According to reports, he has acquired new property South of Europe for his family. Royal “experts” claimed the purchase of a new home in Alentejo, Portugal could hint at a near-reconciliation with the British royals as it allows for quick visits to the U.K. But others suspected the new home is in preparation for when the Sussexes need to relocate. They now live with their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, in Montecito, in Santa Barbara, California.

Royal commentator Hugo Vickers said the home would make a good “back up plan” if Trump deports Prince Harry. He said “it’s very wise to take all the possibilities into account. Looking at it from the outside, it makes perfect sense that they should have a backup plan.” He added though that this could pose a problem for the couple as Meghan Markle, who is a U.S. citizen, “presumably wouldn’t be necessarily booted out. She would at least keep a base in America, because that’s where she operates more.” Well, we royal watchers will just have to wait and see what happens. If Prince Harry was truthful in his visa application, then all this talks about his deportation would not have happened in the first place, so something is definitely amiss.

