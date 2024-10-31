‘Gone off the deep end’: Donald Trump’s son reveals if Prince Harry gets deported if dad is re-elected president

Donald Trump has blatantly expressed his dislike for both Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, and with him leading the polls in this year’s presidential race, then he might just have the authority to kick the royal out of America for allegedly violating U.S. visa application laws. But according to Eric Trump, his father simply doesn’t care about someone as irrelevant as the Duke of Sussex.

Conservative think tank The Heritage Foundation has petitioned, again, for the release of the royal’s visa records over concerns he received preferential treatment from the Joe Biden administration in his application and now they are looking for support from the former U.S. president himself.

But they could be looking at false hope after Eric hinted that Prince Harry should not worry if he gets deported or not if his father is re-elected president because no one cares about him or his wife, Meghan Markle. “Truthfully I don’t give a damn about Prince Harry and I don’t think this country does either,” he said in an interview with the Daily Mail.

Eric likewise shared that he doesn’t “give a damn” if the Duke of Sussex did drugs and that “it means nothing.” He said the royal did a “huge detriment” to the monarchy when he abandoned his duties and moved to America with his “pretty unpopular” wife.

You look at this one black sheep who doesn’t exactly know where he is, led by a wife that is pretty unpopular, both here and over where you are,” he said adding that Harry seemed to “have gone off the deep end and it’s sad to watch.” This isn’t the first time Eric has spoken against the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. He previously labeled them as “spoiled apples” that should be removed from America.

Elsewhere in the interview, Eric paid tribute to the “amazing” late Queen Elizabeth II saying: “The way she welcomed my father with open arms was, like, beyond.” He said Donald “loved the Queen” and called the British monarchy “an incredibly beautiful thing.”

“I can tell you that our father and our entire family has tremendous respect for the monarchy.” The 40-year-old also shared that Donald was also fond of King Charles III and that they’ve known the King forever. He remembered his visit to their Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach.

“In fact, I was just digging through a photo album not too long ago and I came across a picture of him with my father, I’m six years old in the lobby of Mar-a-Lago.

While he has harsh words for Harry and Meghan, Eric only has praises for Prince William, saying that he has never “made a misstep.” He also said Kate Middleton “conducts herself so incredibly well and has been such a rock in the next generation of the family.”

Eric shares his father’s dislike for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Donald previously accused the dad-of-two of betraying and disrespecting Queen Elizabeth II when he abandoned his royal duties in 2020. He also hinted that if re-elected as president, he is open to deporting Prince Harry from America if found that he lied about his past drug use in his U.S. visa application. The duke revealed that he took marijuana, magic mushrooms, and other illicit drugs during his wild partying years in his memoir Spare, which came out in January 2023.

