‘The Prince Harry scandal just got a lot more suspicious’: Duke of Sussex dodges legal fallout, but there’s still ‘something serious afoot’

Although Prince Harry stepped back from his royal duties and decamped to the United States all the way back in 2020, he is currently in some hot water regarding his citizenship in the U.S.

Recommended Videos

Last year, the conservative think tank known as the Heritage Foundation sued the Biden administration in an attempt to force the publication of Harry’s visa application. This all started after the prince admitted to taking drugs in his memoir, Spare. In the book Harry claims he took cocaine and marijuana according to an article from the BBC, writing, “[cocaine] didn’t do anything for me” but “Marijuana is different, that actually really did help me.”

Harry’s admission could jeopardize his visa

His clear admission to taking drugs would have been something the prince would have been required to disclose on his visa application. Applicants are asked questions regarding current and former drug use and their answers can heavily affect whether or not the application is approved. Drug use can often lead to rejection.

Obviously the Heritage Foundation wants to know whether the prince actually disclosed his drug use on the application or whether he lied about it, which is why they want to see details about Harry’s visa made a matter of public record.

On Monday, Judge Carl Nichols ruled that the duke has a right to privacy and that his visa application would not be made public. “The public does not have a strong interest in disclosure of the duke’s immigration records,” the judge said. It’s a win for Harry but it doesn’t look like the Heritage Foundation is going to back down that easily. The think tank’s executive director, Mike Howell, told Newsweek that “the Prince Harry scandal just got a lot more suspicious. While our case is far from over as we explore appeal, I’d say that these very curious redactions point to something serious afoot.”

Could Harry have his visa revoked?

The foundation has argued that Harry’s admission in Spare should have seen his application rejected, so clearly these people want to see the Duke of Sussex removed from the country altogether. Where Harry would go should the foundation’s attempts to revoke his visa be successful is unclear, as the senior royals in the U.K. have already made it clear he’s not welcome back there either.

Republican candidate Donald Trump has also hinted at having the prince deported next year if he were to be elected, which makes you wonder why Harry hasn’t endorsed Kamala Harris yet.

Regardless, it seems this is far from over. On the Heritage Foundation’s official site, Director Nile Gardiner explains that it isn’t personal, but rather a matter of ensuring “the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) treat everyone—prince or ordinary citizen—equally when it comes to being allowed to legally enter the U.S.”

It raises the question as to whether Harry received favorable treatment due to his privileged background. If he did, should his visa be revoked? It seems somewhat harsh considering he has a family in the U.S. and he’s pretty much left his life in the U.K. behind.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy