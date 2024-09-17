‘They are not welcome back at all’: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have no hope of return as Royal Family’s olive branch gets snapped in half

Prince Harry appeared to get an unexpected birthday present upon turning 40 on Sep. 15 when the Royal Family publicly wished him a happy birthday. Given how tense things are between the Duke of Sussex and his estranged relatives, this was viewed as a surprising gesture from the palace, perhaps even indicating that a reconciliation could be in the cards.

But, wait, hold your Royal, rampaging horses, because it appears that we shouldn’t be making a mountain out of this molehill. Sometimes a social media post is just a social media post, as one Royal expert believes that Harry and Meghan Markle are “certainly not welcome back” into the fold, despite the apparent friendliness of the Harry birthday message.

Don’t be fooled — the Royal Family don’t want Harry and Meghan back

Royal commentator Kinsey Schofield told Fox News that as long as Harry is still with Meghan he will never again be embraced with open arms by his family. Supposedly, Harry could use King Charles’ fatherly affection to jimmy open the door, but in Schofield’s opinion, either party being particularly interested in making this happen is highly unlikely at this time.

“Harry and Meghan are certainly not welcome back as a team. I would argue they are not welcome back at all if Prince William has anything to say about it… But Harry could potentially get his foot in the door through his father. [But] it is not something the royal family is longing for.”

Harry and Meghan have been kept outside the loop on all things this year, despite the major personal developments there have been for the family — including Charles and Kate Middleton’s cancer diagnoses. Harry is known to have sent messages to both his father and sister-in-law that have gone ignored.

“The royal family will continue to keep Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at a distance,” Schofield claimed. “The royal family is in a delicate position, health-wise, and do not trust Harry and Meghan. I don’t believe Harry and Meghan will be welcomed back as working members of the royal family on a part-time or full-time basis.”

Well, those hopes of the Windsors becoming a happy full family again by Christmas definitely didn’t last long, then. Not that the warning signs weren’t there already. Once the Royal Family, and Prince William and Kate, posted their birthday message, it didn’t take long for the internet to deduce that a photo of Harry with Meghan conveniently just out of frame was chosen — a perfect illustration of the family’s attitude to the duchess, either intentionally or subconsciously.

So, if there really was no intention to extend an olive branch to Harry, then why did the Royal Family post this message in the first place? Schofield shared that it was simply a matter of saving face. In the past, when the palace has elected not to wish the Sussexes a happy birthday, it has reflected badly on the Royals, so this was merely a courtesy post to avoid any negative press.

“After Megxit and Prince Andrew’s scandal, Buckingham Palace and Kensington Palace revised their social media protocol,” Schofield explained. “We were only made privy to this after the first year that the family didn’t wish Harry and Meghan a happy birthday online, and it was deemed a ‘snub.’”

The Royals don’t want them, and neither, it turns out, do their neighbors in Montecito, California. Maybe Harry and Meghan should return to Canada — that’s one place where they actually are popular with the populace,

