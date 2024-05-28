zavi_moss on TikTok
‘Why do I feel like the horse bites the people who deserve it?’: Buckingham Palace horse causes royal pain as it terrorizes London tourists

Nobody hates tourists more than this horse!
Jordan Collins
Jordan Collins
|
Published: May 28, 2024 11:05 am

There are plenty of videos on the internet of tourists visiting London and getting too close to the Royal Guards, usually they just get shouted at, but what happens when you add a horse into the mix?

The answer is biting, lots of biting. Just like the palace guards, it turns out, the palace horses don’t like tourists getting all touchy-feely and can you really blame them? A video posted to TikTok shows a montage of tourists all making the same mistake in getting too close to a guard and his horse despite the very obvious sign in the background that reads “beware – horses may kick or bite – don’t touch the reins.” Maybe violence runs in this horse’s blood, just like the family who’s palace it stands outside of.

In one instance a woman is practically thrown to the ground after touching the horse. In another an elderly lady even touches the reins resulting in the guard shouting at her, although she somehow remains completely oblivious to what’s even going on around her. The point is these people are generally being a nuisance.

@zavi_moss

horses may bite sign in the back lol #royal #england #horse #public #fypツ

♬ original sound – Z A V I

The short 30 second clip has managed to amass over 30 million views and 1.4 million likes so clearly lots of people enjoyed watching people getting munched on by a horse. To be honest, I kind of get it – while part of me feels sorry that some of these individuals got hurt, the inner psychopath in me finds it incredibly satisfying to watch people who are blatantly disregarding the warning get their comeuppance. 

Haven’t we all just wanted to bite an annoying tourist before? Just me? Okay – well I don’t care what anyone says, that horse is a legend and I hope they give them a promotion. However, the horse didn’t bite everyone that got near it as the last clip shows an elderly man stood next to them, the animal then bows its head and allows the man to stroke it. Makes you wonder if the horse is just lashing out or if it really can tell the difference between the good and the bad tourists, as one individual put it: “Why do I feel like the horse bites the people who deserve it.”

Most TikTok users who saw the video found it equally as entertaining as I did.

Commenting to stay on royal horses biting people tok

Others were questioning why anyone would even get that close to the animal anyway.

This is all terrifying. Why would anyone get this close to a royal guard horse in the first place??

Regardless it’s pretty fun to watch this horse terrorizing individuals who dare to approach it. It seems nobody was seriously injured in the video but it does serve as a pretty painful wake up call for anyone who makes the mistake of getting too close to the palace – can’t allow them to witness the crazy things King Charles gets up to behind closed doors.

Jordan Collins
Jordan is a freelance writer who has been featured in a number of publications. He has a Masters in Creative Writing and loves telling that to anyone who will listen. Aside from that he often spends time getting lost in films, books and games. He particularly enjoys fantasy from The Legend of Zelda to The Lord of the Rings.