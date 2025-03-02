Andrew Tate is buddies with Barron Trump as America’s president being his ‘good friend’ wasn’t horrifying enough

They say you can judge a person by the company they keep, and this is one set of comparisons where nobody involved comes out looking good. Andrew Tate is well-known for the luxurious and wealthy lifestyle he purports to enjoy, alongside and overshadowed by his misogyny and the various criminal charges laid against him, which includes rape and human trafficking.

Understandably, Andrew Tate is not exactly a friend most people would want to have. Whether it’s his comments about the role of women in society and relationships or the allegations of human trafficking and rape he just can’t seem to shake, these are comments and actions most people would consider so abhorrent they preclude any talk of friendship.

But apparently, the ill-famed misogynistic influencer claims he “very close with the Trump family,” including with Barron Trump, Trump’s youngest son. Perhaps someone should warn Barron, but unless he’s been living under a rock, he’ll already knows all about Tate and his escapades.

Andrew Tate: “I'm very close with the Trump family. I know them well. I spoke to Barron after the incident [In Butler]. I look forward to once I'm free being with Donald Trump in person." pic.twitter.com/mxBH2e3rqs — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) February 28, 2025

The relationship with Trump and his family doesn’t end there, as Tate has also met with Donald Trump Jr., who later posted social media messages in his support. For a man like Tate to have such connections with the very top of America’s political pyramid is horrifying, but it doesn’t merely stop there — Andrew and his brother Tristan enjoy widespread support from not just Trump, but other members of the government and the president’s closest advisors, too.

Tate and his brother Tristan had been living in Romania where they were awaiting trial for the trafficking charges under a travel ban preventing them from leaving the country until everything had concluded. In a shock twist, not long after a U.S. special envoy and close ally of Trump reportedly pressured Romania to lift the ban, the ban was lifted, and the pair has travelled outside of Romania — landing in the U.S., in Fort Lauderdale, on Feb. 27.

The timing of the court decision has come under some scrutiny by figures and organisations worldwide. Despite Trump claiming to have no knowledge of the court decision, there is no denying the increasing levels of contact and commentary from the Tates and several of Trump’s key advisors and members of his team — across several years.

It’s easy to see why key members of the Trump administration support someone like Tate. Tate is the ultimate “anti-woke” influencer, a man with a large following who can be easily deployed in any social media war. He is also an anti-Democrat, claiming that the charges against him were fabrications and a result of Democrat corruption.

He’s a perfect disruptor. As a dual U.K.-U.S. citizen, Tate is capable of acting in both countries. He’s even launched a political party in the UK to become its Prime Minister and “fix” the country, a goal that is wholeheartedly backed by Elon Musk. It’s unlikely that Tate’s “political party” will ever go anywhere — but that’s not really the point. The point is to be a disruptive force, and he’s supported by powerful figures who want to see that happen.

Tate has signalled his clear support for Trump multiple times, referring to him as a “good friend” and “the future of the western world.” While their values do align, this is a fantastic bit of strategic theater from Tate, who has won over both the president and key members of his cabinet and team; with friends like these, the truly horrifying thing is what Tate can be enabled to do with the full backing of the U.S. president — and the next-generation of Trumps.

