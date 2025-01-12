Andrew Tate to ‘fix the mess’ in U.K. as its PM – of course, he has Elon Musk’s endorsement and Donald Trump’s counselor as his ‘fan’

The Tater Tot of Toxicity is at it again! Andrew Tate, who can barely spell “Britain,” has proclaimed his intent to “fix the mess” in the U.K. by becoming, well…its Prime Minister.

Recently, he has been spewing all sorts of verbal diarrhea on his X account, including the grand unveiling of his very own political party, the “BRUV” party — sounds so painfully “bro.” I’m not sure if that stands for “Brainless Rogues Undermining Virtue” or “Bigots Rejecting Unbiased Viewpoints,” but either way, it’s a perfect fit for Tate’s particular brand of idiocy. He might be forgetting one tiny detail, though. The British police have issued an arrest warrant for him and his equally slimy brother over the heinous crimes they’re being charged with.

YES BRUV



The Britain Restoring Underlying Values party will restore the once Great Britain.



As leader I am held fully accountable.



If the plan has not been actioned within 45 days of power I will step down from leadership.



No delays.



Charter below.



Join the movement:… pic.twitter.com/cpKfBvNBdu — Andrew Tate (@Cobratate) January 6, 2025

Regardless — the Tate train, however, seems to have some unlikely passengers cheering from the first-class carriage. None other than Donald Trump’s lawyer and counselor, Alina Habba, has been fawning over Tate like a lovesick puppy on a right-wing podcast, equating him with the former U.S. president:

“I think your anger is the same that President Trump has for our country. And the time is now for us to stop being wimps.”

Nothing to see here—just Alina Habba, Donald Trump’s attorney and counselor to the president, openly expressing support for Andrew Tate, a man accused of rape and human trafficking, and claiming to be a ‘big fan.’



Absolutely disgusting! pic.twitter.com/xsUuq1zf3G — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) January 10, 2025

The comparison is hardly flattering, yet in the MAGA corners of the internet, it’s touted as high praise. Meanwhile, Elon Musk, Trump’s proclaimed “First Buddy,” also took to X to endorse a post that suggested Tate’s entry into British politics is just what the doctor ordered. The post Musk agreed with claimed that even if Tate doesn’t become Prime Minister, his involvement will “transform British politics & create an army of men demanding change.” Yikes. The thought of an army of Tate-inspired troglodytes rampaging through the streets of London is enough to make one consider building a rocket ship and launching into the sun.

He’s not wrong — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 7, 2025

Trump’s lawyer and Musk seem to see in Tate a reflection of qualities they admire. From the raucous way of speaking to the blatant disregard for facts and decency, Tate is like a mini-me version of the disgraced former president. If Trump can fight off dozens of criminal cases and still have a shot at returning to office, why can’t Tate do the same?

But here’s the thing. The U.K. isn’t the U.S. The British political landscape doesn’t typically reward notorious figures with high office — it barely tolerates them in the tabloids. Furthermore, in the U.K., there’s this little thing called parliamentary democracy, which means that in order to become Prime Minister, you’d need to be the leader of the party that wins a majority of seats in the House of Commons. Then there are ballots to be printed, doors to be knocked on, and yes, actual policies to be formulated – none of which can be accomplished via a Twitter rant. British politics, for all its follies, still requires a modicum of decorum and legality — attributes that Tate has spectacularly failed to demonstrate.

As entertaining as the spectacle may be, it’s just that — a spectacle, unlikely to transcend the boundaries of social media. So, for now, the U.K.’s leadership seems safe from the grip of the internet sensation turned would-be political titan.

