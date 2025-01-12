Forgot password
BUCHAREST, ROMANIA - OCTOBER 15: Andrew Tate (left) poses for a photo while entering the Court of Appeal on October 15, 2024 in Bucharest, Romania. Social Media Influencer Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan are appearing in court to appeal a decision to proceed with their trial on charges of rape, human trafficking and forming a criminal gang to exploit women. The Tate brothers were arrested on December 29, 2022, alongside Georgiana Naghel and Luana Radu as part of an investigation into human trafficking and rape. (Photo by Andrei Pungovschi/Getty Images) BUTLER, PENNSYLVANIA - OCTOBER 05: Elon Musk leaves the stage after addressing a campaign rally with Republican presidential nominee, former President Donald Trump at the Butler Farm Show fairgrounds on October 05, 2024 in Butler, Pennsylvania. This is the first time that Trump has returned to Butler since he was injured during an attempted assassination on July 13. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)
Photo by Andrei Pungovschi/Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images
Category:
Politics
News

Andrew Tate to ‘fix the mess’ in U.K. as its PM – of course, he has Elon Musk’s endorsement and Donald Trump’s counselor as his ‘fan’

Birds of a feather flock together, and apparently, so do sycophants and scumbags.
Omar Faruque
Omar Faruque
|

Published: Jan 12, 2025 02:12 pm

The Tater Tot of Toxicity is at it again! Andrew Tate, who can barely spell “Britain,” has proclaimed his intent to “fix the mess” in the U.K. by becoming, well…its Prime Minister.

Recently, he has been spewing all sorts of verbal diarrhea on his X account, including the grand unveiling of his very own political party, the “BRUV” party — sounds so painfully “bro.” I’m not sure if that stands for “Brainless Rogues Undermining Virtue” or “Bigots Rejecting Unbiased Viewpoints,” but either way, it’s a perfect fit for Tate’s particular brand of idiocy. He might be forgetting one tiny detail, though. The British police have issued an arrest warrant for him and his equally slimy brother over the heinous crimes they’re being charged with. 

Regardless — the Tate train, however, seems to have some unlikely passengers cheering from the first-class carriage. None other than Donald Trump’s lawyer and counselor, Alina Habba, has been fawning over Tate like a lovesick puppy on a right-wing podcast, equating him with the former U.S. president:

“I think your anger is the same that President Trump has for our country. And the time is now for us to stop being wimps.”

The comparison is hardly flattering, yet in the MAGA corners of the internet, it’s touted as high praise. Meanwhile, Elon Musk, Trump’s proclaimed “First Buddy,” also took to X to endorse a post that suggested Tate’s entry into British politics is just what the doctor ordered. The post Musk agreed with claimed that even if Tate doesn’t become Prime Minister, his involvement will “transform British politics & create an army of men demanding change.” Yikes. The thought of an army of Tate-inspired troglodytes rampaging through the streets of London is enough to make one consider building a rocket ship and launching into the sun.

Trump’s lawyer and Musk seem to see in Tate a reflection of qualities they admire. From the raucous way of speaking to the blatant disregard for facts and decency, Tate is like a mini-me version of the disgraced former president. If Trump can fight off dozens of criminal cases and still have a shot at returning to office, why can’t Tate do the same?

But here’s the thing. The U.K. isn’t the U.S. The British political landscape doesn’t typically reward notorious figures with high office — it barely tolerates them in the tabloids. Furthermore, in the U.K., there’s this little thing called parliamentary democracy, which means that in order to become Prime Minister, you’d need to be the leader of the party that wins a majority of seats in the House of Commons. Then there are ballots to be printed, doors to be knocked on, and yes, actual policies to be formulated – none of which can be accomplished via a Twitter rant. British politics, for all its follies, still requires a modicum of decorum and legality — attributes that Tate has spectacularly failed to demonstrate.

As entertaining as the spectacle may be, it’s just that — a spectacle, unlikely to transcend the boundaries of social media. So, for now, the U.K.’s leadership seems safe from the grip of the internet sensation turned would-be political titan.

