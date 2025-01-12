In light of his many MANY felonies, can Donald Trump pardon himself as president?

There was a time not so long ago when Donald Trump‘s legal woes were a topic of much discussion among politicians and political commentators. But now that the twice-impeached, convicted president has won the 2024 race, is he going to use the power of his office to give himself a pardon?

It’s strange (and rather worrying) to think that a man whose least concerning felony is tax evasion is now to embark on his second term as President of the United States. There was a time when any of the dozen crimes Trump has committed in his controversial career and during his first tenure would be enough to disown him in the public’s eye, if not legally incapacitate him for office. Now, the President-elect is being sworn in with the weight of the GOP behind him and the support of the fanatic, cult-like MAGA spurring him to even more absurd extremes.

That’s why the question everybody is asking themselves is whether Trump will extend those promised pardons to his ardent supporters to include himself as well, marking a first in the history of U.S. politics where a president leverages the power of the office to let himself off the hook. More importantly, is it legally possible for a president to issue a pardon for themselves?

Can Trump pardon himself?

Trump recently became the first former and current president to be formally convicted of a crime over his hush-money case. Trump wasn’t given any penalties, though he could face years in prison over the two dozen or more felony counts that are still being reviewed in court. Judge Juan Merchan called this ruling an “unconditional discharge” but maintained that “the protections afforded the office of the president … do not reduce the seriousness of the crime or justify its commission in any way.”

As for whether Trump can pardon himself, it’s important to note that presidential pardons are only granted to people who have committed a federal crime in the U.S. District Court or a military court martial. Since this conviction was given in a state court and involved state law, the only person who could possibly exonerate Trump would be New York Gov. Kathy Hocul.

Now, in case Trump does need a pardon for an offense committed against the United States as underlined by the Constitution (and let’s be real, it’s only a matter of time before he needs it to stay out of jail), the legality of the matter is unclear. However that article is null in case of impeachment: “The president shall have Power to grant Reprieves and Pardons for Offences against the United States, except in Cases of Impeachment.”

Joe Biden was recently asked if he would issue any further pardons for himself and his family members, and this is what he had to say on the matter. “For myself?” Biden told reporters “What would I pardon myself for? No, I have no contemplation of pardoning myself for anything. I didn’t do anything wrong.”

Well, the ball is now in the Con Don’s court, though we all know he’d stoop to anything to save his own skin.

