When will Donald Trump’s presidency be over?

On Tuesday, November 5, 2024, American citizens took to the polls and voted Donald Trump back into the presidency.

Trump secured 312 electoral votes and 49.9% of the popular vote. While these numbers were enough to assure his victory, only 64% of eligible voters turned out that day. According to U.S. News and World Report, that means around 89 million Americans simply didn’t bother to vote.

Though the election result was settled in November, electors representing the Electoral College didn’t officially cast their votes until December in their home states.

In January, Congress counts and certifies the electoral votes. This means that Harris as Vice President presided over official proceedings declaring her loss. She did this with grace, courage, and humility, unlike Trump, who incited an angry group of his supporters to storm the capital the previous year.

Thanks to the 20th amendment, Trump will be officially sworn in on January 20, 2025. Barring any health issues or removal from office, he will serve until January 20, 2029. Before the 20th Amendment was ratified in 1933, Inauguration Day occurred on March 4. Congress wanted to shorten the murky period between elections and day one in office.

Despite being a so-called “lame duck,” President Biden has continued to do his job and govern. Trump does not agree with many of his decisions, including his banning of offshore drilling and appointments of judges.

“Biden is doing everything possible to make the TRANSITION as difficult as possible,” Trump lamented on Truth Social. “From Lawfare such as has never been seen before, to costly and ridiculous Executive Orders on the Green New Scam and other money wasting Hoaxes.”



Trump does not take climate change seriously, clinging instead to fossil fuels and carbon emissions and wants to undo all of Biden’s green policies. He has vowed to repeal the Inflation Reduction Act, which promotes clean energy through tax credits.

This is only a preview of what America and the world at large can expect in Trump’s second term. He has promised stricter immigration policies, such as strengthening the border wall, and limiting who is granted entry into the country. In a 2024 campaign event in Arizona, he called America “a dumping ground” and “garbage can for the world” while vowing to enact mass deportations.

Trump’s short sighted ruling doctrine is putting “America First,” despite the fact that we live in a global economy. His diplomacy is sure to be transactional, and he may remove the nation from important climate and trade agreements. His dislike of NATO and China is sure to color his decision-making process.

Closer to home, Trump will push tax cuts for corporations and the wealthy. He may attempt to dismantle or change the Affordable Care Act, putting over 50 million people’s health insurance in jeopardy. His anti-abortion stance will further endanger women’s health, and his alliance with religious conservative groups may see him roll back LGBTQ+ protections. Constitutionally, he has the right to appoint judges that will impact policy for years to come.

The next four years are going to be a wild ride, but there is hope. Average Americans can fight back and get involved in local politics by joining advocacy organizations, volunteering for campaigns, or even running for office. Remember, you have the ability to contact your representatives and let your voice be heard. Staying up to date on current events by reading reliable news sources will help you form your own opinions.



Attend rallies, town halls, and protests. If you are able, donate money or volunteer for causes that are important to you. Environmentally minded individuals can check out the Sierra Club, while feminists and allies can work with Planned Parenthood. Those worried about checks and balances of power and the legal system will find like-mined individuals at the ACLU.

Trump’s victory makes him the second President of the United States to serve non-consecutive terms. Additionally, he will be the oldest Commander-in-Chief, the first convicted felon, and the first to serve after being impeached.

