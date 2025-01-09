The Supreme Court just became Donald Trump’s last hope in postponing his hush money sentencing

Most of America’s democratic and legal apparatus has fallen apart in the face of Donald Trump. Thankfully, there is still some accountability left in the country, as the former Apprentice host remains set to be sentenced in his hush money case.

Now, it’s likely Judge Juan Merchan will let the failed casino owner off with an infuriating slap on the wrist, but that would still be more than most institutions have managed. After all, Trump has been found by the courts to be a notorious scammer, as well as a sexual assaulter, yet he’s still about to become the most powerful politician in America.

So, the fact that the New York Court of Appeals has rejected Trump’s request to stay his sentencing is a surprising turn of events. However, the Home Alone 2: Lost in New York actor still has one powerful and corrupt ace up his fake-tan stained sleeve: the Supreme Court.

As per CNN, the Republican politician has asked the conservative leaning court to block his sentencing. This is a last-ditch attempt by his legal team to stop him from facing consequences for illegally paying hush money to the adult film actress Stormy Daniels during his 2016 election campaign so she would keep quiet about the affair she and Patrick Bateman’s hero engaged in.

Trump was charged with 34 counts of fraud related to his payment to Ms Daniels to stay quiet about their tryst. The money was initially paid by Michael Cohen, Trump’s former lawyer. While hush money payments aren’t illegal, Manhattan’s district attorney successfully argued that Trump had committed a crime when he improperly recorded the money he used to reimburse Cohen as a legal expense.

Trump’s lawyers were told on Thursday that his request to delay his sentencing had been rejected by Judge Jenny Rivera. As a result, the soon-to-be president and failed insurrection leader is set to appear virtually at his sentencing on Friday Jan 9. It has also been widely reported that Trump spoke to justice Samuel Alito just before his team filed their request with the Supreme Court, which is totally cool and normal in a successful democracy with a functioning and fair legal system.

Whether or not the Supreme Court can intervene is another matter. Manhattan district attorney Alvin Bragg has argued that the highest court in America doesn’t have jurisdiction in this case, as Trump’s appeals have not gone all the way through New York’s courts.

Regardless of whether or not Trump is sentenced, he is still effectively getting away with his crimes. In an order Merchan released this month, the judge presiding over the case said that he would not impose penalties on Trump because he is set to be back in the oval office in less than a fortnight. At least not fully getting his way might make him a little bit mad, though, which is the only win we can envision at this stage in America’s sleepwalk into authoritarianism.

