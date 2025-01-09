A lawyer who prosecuted Trump University hands Donald his haunches with deeply embarrassing Canada math

A lawyer responsible for the successful prosecution of Trump University has weighed in on Donald Trump’s obsession with claiming Canada, reminding the president-elect that the math simply ain’t mathing.

Recommended Videos

For context, lawyer Tristan Snell was part of the team who, in 2014, successfully found Trump liable for operating a for-profit investment school — then known as Trump University — without the required licenses. The case included allegations that Trump had used illegal business practices and misleading claims in his operation of the university, accusing him and the university of violating state education laws.

Donald Trump still hasn't learned math.



Canada has 40 million people. More than California.



If Canada joined the US, it would get 46-47 House seats.



Canadians supported Kamala over Trump – 60% to 21%



If Canada joined the US, the presidency and the House would be DEEP BLUE. 😂 — Tristan Snell (@TristanSnell) January 7, 2025

Given the connection between that case and education, Snell was naturally among those to school Trump and his supposed plans to make Canada the 51st state, a proposal he has floated since the end of last year. Despite once having his name on a literal university, Trump seems ill-educated on what the actual result of a Canada annexation would mean for his presidency, at least according to Snell. “Donald Trump still hasn’t learned math,” the lawyer wrote, before calculating how his plans for Canada would actually work against him.

“Canada has 40 million people. More than California,” Snell explained. “If Canada joined the US, it would get 46-47 House seats. Canadians supported Kamala over Trump – 60% to 21% If Canada joined the US, the presidency and the House would be DEEP BLUE.” If there’s anything that’ll scare off Trump from his fanciful plans for world domination, it’s the threat of losing his power, so someone crunch these numbers for him so I never have to hear him call Justin Trudeu a “governor” again.

House Democrats are focused on lowering the high cost of living in America.



Not invading Greenland. — Hakeem Jeffries (@RepJeffries) January 7, 2025

Snell isn’t the only one who has responded to Trump’s plans for other countries, including annexing Greenland, the Panama Canal, and renaming the Gulf of Mexico the ‘Gulf of America’. As the cherry on top, Trump even refused to rule out the use of military force to initiate his plans, so there’s that. “The problem is not Greenland; the problem is not the Gulf of Mexico and the need to rename it; and the problem is not the Panama Canal,” Hakeem Jeffries said amid Trump’s trolling on the international stage. “It’s making sure that the American dream is brought to life for everyone in this nation.”

At this point, however, the opinions of both Snell and Jeffries are probably lost on Trump, since he today doubled down on his obsession with Canada with a questionable post on X. Taking to his bestie’s platform, the president-elect shared a map of Canada which showed it as part of the US, proving that he’s about as skilled of a cartographer as a preschooler with a pack of colored crayons. Thankfully, though, Trudeau isn’t taking the swipes lying down, using his last remaining moments as Prime Minister to admonish Trump’s proposal.

There isn’t a snowball’s chance in hell that Canada would become part of the United States.



Workers and communities in both our countries benefit from being each other’s biggest trading and security partner. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) January 7, 2025

“There isn’t a snowball’s chance in hell that Canada would become part of the United States,” Trudeau wrote on social media, adding that both “countries benefit from being each other’s biggest trading and security partner.” I sincerely hope that whatever world map Trump has been obsessing over in recent months is promptly replaced with something more his speed, like a coloring book, a Fox News bulletin, or a McDonald’s menu.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy