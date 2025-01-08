Hakeem Jeffries has already made it clear how Democrats feel about Donald Trump’s desire to invade Greenland

Hakeem Jeffries has responded to president-elect Donald Trump’s bizarre proposal to invade Greenland, saying his party is focused on less, you know, deranged things.

In case you missed it, Greenland caught strays during Trump’s rambling press conference at Mar-a-Lago yesterday, with the former president doubling-down on his suggestion that the autonomous territory come under U.S. control “for national security purposes.” While that seems far-fetched enough, Trump even went as far as not ruling out the use of the military to secure Greenland, saying he is “not going to commit” to avoiding a forceful seizure. All of this and he hasn’t even taken office yet. We’re in for a ride, folks, so strap in!

Jesus Christ. Donald Trump says he can’t assure the world he won’t use military force to take over Greenland or the Panama Canal.



Greenland is a territory owned by Denmark.



This is one of the dumbest and most dangerous things Trump has ever said.



pic.twitter.com/7g4F4rOzwz — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) January 7, 2025

In the wake of Trump’s proposal (what does he have against Vikings?), Jeffries has come out swinging against the idea, making his thoughts known in an X post shared on Jan. 8. The politician — who has made no secret of his opposition to the former president — said that his party isn’t interested in Trump’s fanciful plans for world domination, and is instead focussed on the issues actually affecting citizens. I’m no expert, but that sounds like base-level politics, which compared to Trump is basically an A+ with extra credit.

House Democrats are focused on lowering the high cost of living in America.



Not invading Greenland. — Hakeem Jeffries (@RepJeffries) January 7, 2025

“House Democrats are focused on lowering the high cost of living in America,” Jeffries wrote. “Not invading Greenland.” This matter-of-fact message feels refreshing against Trump’s proven long-windedness, but Jeffries elaborated on his thoughts while speaking to reporters in the Capitol. Citing Trump’s election win on the basis of the cost-of-living, Jeffries expressed confusion that Trump’s talking points have veered towards inconsequential matters like annexing Greenland. “What about the November presidential election had anything to do with invading Greenland or seizing it by force?,” Jeffries questioned.

House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries said that the lawmakers need to focus on making the American Dream attainable instead of on Greenland.



READ MORE: https://t.co/UCQLJypHjD pic.twitter.com/Vd3ES57OU2 — The National Desk (@TND) January 8, 2025

“I’m confused by the obsession around these comments.” Trump obsessing over something? Shock horror! In any case, Jeffries wasn’t only confused by Trump’s preoccupation with Greenland, but also by his similar proposals for Panama and Mexico. In the same press conference, Trump also floated suggestions about the seizure of the Panama Canal, and the idea of renaming the Gulf of Mexico the “Gulf of America.” No country is safe, it seems, so I’m sincerely hoping Trump is kept away from world maps to avoid, I don’t know, the spontaneous renaming of Lithuania. “Trumpuania” just doesn’t have the same ring to it.

“The problem is not Greenland; the problem is not the Gulf of Mexico and the need to rename it; and the problem is not the Panama Canal,” Jeffries declared, “it’s making sure that the American dream is brought to life for everyone in this nation.” Of course, all of this is lost on Trump, who just today doubled-down on his attacks on Canada, yet another subject of his plans for world domination. After calling Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau a “governor,” Trump shared a map which showed Canada as a part of the US, proving that he’s about as adept at cartography as a preschooler with a pack of colored crayons.

BREAKING: Trump shares map with Canada as part of the United States pic.twitter.com/ZYNs3OVUUy — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) January 8, 2025

It’s not the first time Jeffries has taken aim at Trump, with the House Minority Leader last month reminding us of Trump’s connection to Project 2025 and admonishing him for “dar[ing] to lecture the American people about anything.” Anyway, whoever is in charge of Trump, please replace whatever map he’s been obsessing over with a McDonald’s menu. That seems more his speed.

