‘History will always remember’: Hakeem Jeffries offers Americans a key takeaway about the gruesome and violent events of January 6 

Years come fast and go by, but don’t let the fleeting nature of time dull your memory of significant events. House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) is here to serve as the nation’s collective reminder: it’s January 6th again. On this date, four years ago, a scene unfolded that would etch itself indelibly into the American consciousness, not as a celebration of democracy, but as its dark antithesis.

Content Warning: This article contains references to graphic violence and traumatic events from the insurrection of January 6th, 2021. Reader discretion advised.

Taking to BlueSky, Jeffries minced no words, stating unequivocally that the protesters who stormed the Capitol were not “peace-loving individuals” but rather a “violent mob” of “thugs.” In his scathing statement, Jeffries painted a vivid picture of the mayhem, recounting how the rioters “desecrated the Capitol, threatened to hang the Vice President, assassinate the Speaker of the House, and hunt down Members of Congress.”

Jeffries further called on all Americans to never forget the tragic loss of life and the awe-inspiring bravery displayed by law enforcement on that fateful day. “History will always remember the attempted insurrection,” he declared, vowing that the nation “will never allow the violence that unfolded in plain sight to be whitewashed.”

The Minority Leader’s comments stand in stark contrast to former President Donald Trump’s characterization of January 6th as a “day of love.” Trump has even pledged to pardon the rioters if he returns to the White House. This troubling stance ignores the brutal reality of the attack.

The harrowing scenes from the Capitol that day were nothing short of dystopian. A frenzied mob, armed with weapons and misguided rage, smashed windows, smeared feces on the walls, and hunted lawmakers through the halls.

Never forget.

The January 6 insurrectionists are violent criminals.

Their grievances were never based on evidence.

As a history teacher, I will not whitewash or erase primary sources to appease extremists.#J6 #January6th #TeachTruth

pic.twitter.com/mK0SLTWFU7 — Daniel Santos (@mr_dsantos) January 6, 2025

This chilling photo is a Trump supporter gouging out the eyes of a DC police officer at the Capitol. Trump called this day "A day of love." He calls this man a "warrior" and praises him as a hero. This is MAGA. #January6th pic.twitter.com/EOK6vqcg0Q — Cathy V 🆘 🌊 (@ZPoet) January 6, 2025

The air rang with chilling chants of “Hang Mike Pence,” as rioters like Patrick McCaughey III and Thomas Webster unleashed shocking violence on overwhelmed police officers.

Trump's stolen election lies radicalized thousands of MAGA lunatics to attack police officers with tasers, mace, poles, and bats.



Officers suffered cracked ribs, spinal injuries, and head trauma. One lost an eye.



Trump praises these guys and plans to pardon them. #January6th pic.twitter.com/1mhwMyYG1D — Critter (@asclepiasyriaca) January 6, 2025

Officer Michael Fanone of the Metropolitan Police Department was dragged into the crowd, tased repeatedly, and beaten unconscious. Officer Brian Sicknick of the U.S. Capitol Police was overpowered and sprayed with a chemical substance, later suffering a fatal stroke. Meanwhile, Webster, an ex-NYPD officer, is accused of going full “Three Stooges” and eye-gouging a fellow officer while swinging a flagpole.

The level of violence was so intense that four U.S. Capitol Police officers took their own lives in the following months. Despite all the chaos, destruction, and blatant disregard for human life, the American people somehow thought it was a good idea to give Trump another shot at the presidency.

In a sane country, this would have been the end for Donald Trump #January6th pic.twitter.com/4aRTqSnbIr — sick of bs 🪷 (@myself4_a) January 6, 2025

Hakeem Jeffries’ words serve as a stark reminder that the events of January 6th cannot and should not be forgotten. As we gear up for Trump’s inauguration on January 20, 2025, let’s take a moment to appreciate the cruel irony of it all. On the same day that we honor the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr., a man who dedicated his life to fighting for equality and justice, we’ll be swearing in a president who has a well-documented history of cozying up to white supremacists.

