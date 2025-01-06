When does Donald Trump get sworn in as president?

A twice-impeached, convicted felon, and yes, actually a seven-time bankrupt man, is going to stand in front of the nation to “Make America Great Again” …again.

Donald Trump defeated Democrat Kamala Harris in the November 2024 election, securing his place in history as the second president to serve non-consecutive terms. Now as the president-elect, Trump and his gang of merry men are frantically preparing for the big day. They’re sitting through classified national security briefings, getting up to speed on current issues and ongoing military operations. But more crucially, Trump is handpicking his cabinet of… shall we say, “unorthodox” characters.

Leading the pack is Pete Hegseth, a Fox News talking head, nominated for the role of defense secretary. Let’s not forget the sexual assault allegations that have resurfaced. Pete assures us of his innocence, so it’s all good. Meanwhile, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., poised to be Health Secretary, continues chasing vaccine myths. For the coveted position of attorney general, Trump initially handpicked former Congressman Matt Gaetz, but he quickly withdrew amid a maelstrom of scrutiny over salacious allegations involving drugs, bribes, and sex. Gaetz adamantly refutes it all, naturally. So, Trump went with his BFF Pam Bondi instead.

On the other side, billionaire tech mogul Marjorie Taylor Greene, Elon Musk, and former Republican presidential hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy are joining forces to spearhead the newly-minted Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). And of course, Trump is keeping it all in the family again. His daughter Tiffany’s father-in-law will “advise” on the Middle East, while his other daughter Ivanka’s father-in-law will be our top diplomat in France.

When does this circus come to town?

Inauguration Day this year happens to fall on the same day as the observance of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day. https://t.co/xMauLROetI — El Paso Times (@elpasotimes) January 6, 2025

On Jan. 20, 2025, as America commemorates the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr., we will simultaneously witness the inauguration of Donald J. Trump, who has openly embraced and emboldened white supremacists. The inauguration will cap a series of significant pre-office events, starting with the ratification of the Electoral College votes on Jan. 6 by the new U.S. Congress.

If that date sounds familiar, it’s because it’s the same day Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol in 2021 after he refused to concede to Biden. This time, we’re hoping for a smoother ride, seeing as Trump finally gets to feed that ever-hungry ego of his with a win. There’s just one tiny little detail that could throw a wrench in his grand inauguration plans. Judge Juan Merchant has set Trump’s sentencing in his hush-money case for Jan. 10, just ten days before he’s set to become the President. But don’t worry, the judge has indicated that Trump won’t be jailed for that particular offense. Crisis averted!

Oh, and one final tidbit. The nation’s flags will be lowered to half-staff on this day. Not for Trump, but as a mark of respect for the late Jimmy Carter, per President Biden’s orders. Trump, however, seems miffed. Don’t forget: it’s not just a big day for America — it’s Trump’s big day; he’s not sharing the limelight, not even with the flags.

