‘Who was unfit again?’: Trump taps yet another major campaign donor to fill a position they’re massively unqualified for

If Donald Trump would like the public to believe that the Biden administration is the worst thing that’s happened to this country in its 248 years of history, I’m not sure what kind of message his burgeoning cabinet — crammed with people not fit for their roles — is going to send to the MAGA crowd.

Trump now spends his days doing chiefly two things; going after the people who called him out for being the megalomaniac, pathological liar that he is, and picking the worst possible choices to head the federal bureaus in his second term. And no, I’m not engaging in hyperbole when I say that the upcoming presidential cabinet is infested with people who are dodging those sexual abuse allegations like GOP politicians dodging fact-checkers. Not exactly surprising when we’re talking about a person who himself has been convicted of numerous crimes, impeached twice, and continues to face legal woes of assorted intensities, but I think I’ve yet to see anyone so hell-bent on digging a bigger hole for themselves at every turn.

Even disregarding the bumbling band of misogynistic idiots whose names have been put forward as possible candidates for secretaries and top advisors, Trump isn’t even playing this game with any measure of subtlety anymore. For example, it’s recently been announced that Trump is tapping one John Phelan to serve as the U.S. Secretary of Navy. Why is that problematic, you ask? Well, for one thing, John Phelan is a businessman who has no military experience whatsoever. And for another, Phelan was a major donor to Trump’s campaign, spending as much as $834,0000 to further Donald Trump’s cause according to the Federal Election Commission (FEC) filings.

Phelan’s only qualification is founding the private investment firm Rugger Management LLC, but according to Trump, he’ll be “a tremendous force for our Naval Service members, and a steadfast leader in advancing my America First vision. He will put the business of the U.S. Navy above all else.”

If you say so, man, but it sure does sound like you’re just giving out these posts to people who helped you win the election. I wonder how the MAGA crowd goes about justifying these daily developments, because at some point even they have to realize that they’re being hoodwinked on an unimaginable scale.

Now for the cherry on top of the circus pie, another high-ranking Trump aide has just been accused of asking “cabinet hopefuls” for cash in exchange for recommendations. Boris Epshteyn is a name we’ve heard in countless schemes and scandals associated with Donald Trump, and now he is once again being implicated in unconstitutionally facilitating Trump’s cause, requesting as much as $100,000 to back potential candidates for cabinet positions.

He and Trump will probably read all of this and shout “fake news” without missing a beat, but however you try to sugarcoat these developments involving the president-elect’s second cabinet, one thing is becoming increasingly and undeniably clear: Trump’s idea of making America great again sure involves a lot of borderline hackneyed tactics mostly attributable to tyrants, mad men, and fools.

