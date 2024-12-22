Marjorie Taylor Greene fakes humanity again, supports violence for her benefit but forgets Donald Trump has never been on her team

Marjorie Taylor Greene is back at it, folks — throwing her full support behind violent insurrectionists like it’s her job. Oh wait, it sort of is, isn’t it? But hey, that’s just typical Marj, always quick to grab her gun instead of her good judgment when she hits a rough patch.

Christmas may be just around the corner, but instead of spreading holiday cheer, Greene is busy playing the role of the crazed, rabid Grinch. After gleefully eviscerating a spending bill meant to throw a life preserver to disaster victims, struggling farmers, and furloughed federal employees, she’s back on X (that’s Twitter for those of you who haven’t yet escaped the hellscape of 2021) to vomit up more verbal sewage.

This will be the last Christmas that J6 families will be separated or suffering from extreme stress because of political persecution by the Democrats.



Every single one should be pardoned.



Also, Derek Chauvin should be freed, he is a political prisoner as well. — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) December 21, 2024

Greene’s latest bile-infused tweet claims that this will be the “last Christmas” of “extreme stress” for Jan. 6 Capitol rioters’ families, who are apparently suffering from “political persecution by Democrats.” She then has the audacity to demand pardons for “every single one” of these so-called patriots, including Derek Chauvin, because being convicted of ruthlessly snuffing out George Floyd’s life makes you a “political prisoner” in Greene’s eyes. Greene’s pathetic attempt at cosplaying as a human being with a functioning moral compass is, well, a flop, a farce, a comedy of errors where nobody’s laughing. Her black, desiccated raisin of a heart can’t be concealed by the half-digested lies she’s projectile vomiting all over social media.

Let’s take a little stroll down memory lane, shall we? On January 6th, a mob of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol, bashing in windows, smearing feces on the walls, and hunting lawmakers. Disturbingly, court documents have revealed that many in the pro-Trump mob were armed, disproving claims that it was merely a “peaceful protest.” Over 140 police officers ended up battered and bruised, with one poor soul, pinned by Patrick McCaughey III using a pilfered riot shield as a weapon of oppression. McCaughey snagged a well-earned seven-and-a-half-year vacation behind bars for his standout role in this chaos. And Greene’s Christmas wish? A pardon for McCaughey. Really, Marjorie? Are these your angels of mercy?

MTG confirms she doesn’t care about rioters breaking and entering the Capitol as long as they’re on her political team. — Robert Nolen (@CatoosaDemChair) December 21, 2024

The cognitive dissonance is staggering. As one X user aptly pointed out:

Moscow Marge, they aren't going to pardon them all. Trump isn't going to pardon criminals that attacked officers and violent records. You've lost your mind, really, and just so you know Georgia will never allow you to be a senator… ever

PS, why did you ask for a pardon in… pic.twitter.com/0OMUnBTRlc — PJ 🇺🇲 Fightn' the daily diatribe!! (@pamelamac777) December 21, 2024

And indeed, despite her fervent loyalty, Trump may never have truly been on Team Greene. In a recent Time interview, he hedged on pardoning violent offenders, saying it would be on a “case by case” basis. So much for Greene’s dream of a January 6th pardon-palooza.

Marj is loving up on the criminals again…

How many times were you dropped on your head? — Heather P, MS 🇺🇸🦅 (@aeroladyny) December 21, 2024

Sure, Trump tapped her to lead the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) to cut down on wasteful spending. And yes, she got to play hooky with the former president while Hurricane Helen ravaged her district. But at the end of the day, Greene is nothing more than a useful idiot to Trump — a chaos agent he can deploy when it suits him. If Trump truly valued Greene’s judgment, he’d have appointed her to a position that aligns with her “expertise.” I mean, if you’re going to put the woman who thinks vaccines cause autism in charge of something, why not make her Health Secretary?

Or better yet, since she’s so keen on forgiving criminals, why not hand her the keys to the Department of Justice? But Trump knows better than to let the lunatic fully take over the asylum. I hope he sees Greene for the unhinged, conspiracy-peddling banshee she is: A grotesque amalgamation of fermented stupidity and weaponized ignorance, held together by a putrid cocktail of bile and attention-seeking desperation that could choke a maggot on a rotting corpse. As for Trump, he’s the ringmaster of this sad circus.

