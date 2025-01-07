Andrew Tate reveals plans to run for Prime Minister of the U.K. yet can’t even spell ‘Britain’

We have some disappointing news for all of those alpha males out there pushing through that grind. It looks like their favorite child trafficker-turned-internet-guru is off his meds again, because he’s been posting all sorts of nonsense on his X account, not least of which was launching the “BRUV” political party and claiming an interest to run for Prime Minister in the U.K., even though the British police would probably arrest him if he set foot on the Isles.

Recommended Videos

Of all the questionable people who comprise the so-called intellectual dark web, Andrew Tate is probably the only persona non grata. I mean, who would’ve thought that you actually need to possess basic intellectual faculties to endlessly spout nonsense on social media? Not to gatekeep a group whose only ticket to fame was through the hives of scum and villainy we call X and YouTube, but when I hear nonsense from pseudo-intellectuals like Jordan Peterson and Ben Shapiro, at least it’s a kind of nonsense I can respond to. When it comes to Tate and his reality-distorting projections, all you can do is shake your head in utter disbelief.

Take his recent tirade about the U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer, for instance. Despite the country issuing an arrest warrant for Andrew and his brother over the disturbing crimes they’re being charged with, and the possibility of Romanian authorities extraditing the pair to Britain in the near future, Andrew is putting himself forward as a potential candidate for Prime Minister of the U.K., the only catch being that he can’t even spell “Britain” right.

Ultra serious post.



Should I enter politics and run for Prime Minister of the UK? — Andrew Tate (@Cobratate) January 5, 2025

When Andrew Tate begins a tweet with “ultra serious” at the top, you know you should already stop paying any attention to it.

Bro is running for prime minister but can’t spell Britain — Dr. Parik Patel, BA, CFA, ACCA Esq. (@ParikPatelCFA) January 5, 2025

The U.K. doesn’t quite work like the United States, Andrew, where a convict like Donald Trump can become president not once but twice.

You don’t run for PM! Jesus Christ 🤣

This is not the US.



No one likes you enough, you will need a party. Become leader of that party, become an MP then gain a majority in the House of Commons.



It’s sad you don’t know that. — Billy Middleton 🇬🇧 (@Billymidds201) January 5, 2025

But of course, that just gave Tate the brilliant idea of founding his own political party.

YES BRUV



The Britain Restoring Underlying Values party will restore the once Great Britain.



As leader I am held fully accountable.



If the plan has not been actioned within 45 days of power I will step down from leadership.



No delays.



Charter below.



Join the movement:… pic.twitter.com/cpKfBvNBdu — Andrew Tate (@Cobratate) January 6, 2025

Jumping on the unhinged MAGA bandwagon (because let’s face it; Trump is essentially the non-athletic, McDonald-guzzling version of Tate) the Top G is supporting the proposed annexation of Greenland to — and get this — mine Bitcoins and build a “BTC strategic reserve.”

Greenland will be conquered by the USA and used as perma refrigeration for BTC mining opertaions.



This will allow the US government to build a BTC strategic reserve cost effectively.



The ruling BRUV party of the United Kingdom supports the annexation of Greenland, renaming it… — Andrew Tate (@Cobratate) January 7, 2025

I’m trying my best not to take Tate seriously, but then, I remember that President-elect Donald Trump, now one of the most powerful people on the planet with the weight of the Oval Office behind his every word and action, basically started out like this: A reality star turned politician. Because the truth is, we humans, despite millennia of cognition and philosophy and democracy and art and culture and civilization, apparently can’t do any better than a bunch of buffoons who only tell people what they want to hear.

Whether you’d like to admit it or not, this is the state of our politics, folks. The rich and the powerful pulling the strings from behind the curtains, while dimwits like Tate pretend as if the whole thing is a game that can be rigged to their benefit. People who, in a world that still held on to a shred of its sanity, would never be allowed anywhere near the cogs that turn the wheels.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy