‘This is how wars will be started in the future’: Yep, Elon Musk is already testing the World War 3 waters with, get this, an X poll

Between dodging allegations that he’s the real man running this MAGA show and trying to maintain his relevance as the CEO of both SpaceX and Tesla now that he’s fully immersed himself in the world of politics, Elon Musk must be juggling more balls than a circus performer. Still, somehow the man still finds the time to log on to his X account and troll the entire world with posts that prove to everyone he really is an unfunny person’s idea of a funny person.

I don’t know about you, but it feels like the entire political scene right now is just people logging on to their social media pages and posting superficial, hollow statements about how the other person is wrong. It may have been Donald Trump who originally turned this childish behavior into the norm, but we’re certainly seeing it being perpetrated by almost everybody out there, and perhaps even more so by people who really, really, really ought to know better than this.

Enter Elon Musk, who used to be this cool entrepreneur with the ultimate goal of sending people to space. Sure, his ethics were still questionable (like those of any other business mogul out there) and there’s still a lot of overlooked murky stuff when it comes to the industry’s potential exploitation of child labor in third-world countries, but at least back then, Musk was still a creature that we could understand. And then, the man realized that building rockets was never going to be enough to quench that inner man-child with a savior complex, so he got it into his head to enter the world of politics, and try to determine the fate of geopolitics through the sheer weight of his enormous power and money.

If you find that eerily familiar, it’s because you’ve just been given the textbook definition for every wannabe tyrant who’s ever lived. Musk’s attitude towards many recent developments — like a potential government shutdown, the brewing GOP civil war, and the explosion of a Cybertruck —should tell you all you need to know about the man’s current mental state, but as if meddling in anything and everything in the United States wasn’t enough, Musk is now eyeing other countries as potential targets for his immature buffoonery.

After repeatedly commenting on the political turmoil currently afflicting the U.K., Elon put up a poll on his X page asking if the United States should intervene to “liberate the people of Britain from their tyrannical government.”

America should liberate the people of Britain from their tyrannical government — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 6, 2025

Uh, 1776 called, and they want their slogans back, Elon. It’s all fun and games until you realize that people like Elon Musk are now essentially harassing other countries, and there’s nothing anyone can do to stop them, because, yeah, influence and lobbying and having more money than even God himself.

Everything you've said about England is a lie!!! You are harassing other countries for fun? And spreading total misinformation about them. STOP!!! — Leah Carbonneau (@Leah742) January 6, 2025

Elon Musk thinks he can play fast and loose with the rules, but even his following are calling him out on it.

@elonmusk many of your recent posts seem to:

1.) Violate @X TOS.

2.) Use targeted harassment.

3.) Be prime examples of "clickbait".

4.) Include slurs/tropes.

I believe this is all intentional deflection/distraction for reasons I won't elaborate in this post. pic.twitter.com/E08IKnoNGq — NoraRiversklk (@KcraKarmen) January 6, 2025

You think Donald Trump is a danger to democracy, but what does that make Elon, who is immensely smarter, wealthier, and more powerful than the president-elect? As one user pointed out, Musk should not be trusted with any power, because he can be even more reckless than Trump.

This is how wars will start in the future, apparently. Not with the murder of an archduke, or an army suddenly crossing your borders, but with a poll on X.

So, Canada, Greenland, Panama, and now the U.K. Are we sure Trump and Musk want to bring peace to the world?

Some users are attributing Musk’s behavior to the fact that he’s a spoiled billionaire who has always had his way and has never been shown otherwise. But that brings me to my earlier question: Who do you think could possibly do that, at this point?

