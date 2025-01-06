Marjorie Taylor Greene would like to remind you that she was the first person to visit violent Capitol mobsters in prison

We’re not even a full week into 2025 and Marjorie Taylor Greene appears to be engaged in a vicious, self-designated race to one-up the deranged lunacy she showcased in 2024.

Sometimes even winning turns out to be quite insufficient for people who’ve made a career out of rattling off whatever nonsense comes to their minds. For Marjorie, a GOP representative mostly known for her unhinged conspiracy theories and bigoted rants on social media — as opposed to actual services rendered for her constituents — that idea is a constant. In fact, one could argue that MTG’s workplace is no longer the Capitol Building, which she is so keen on having assaulted by an angry, violent mob, but rather Elon Musk’s X space, where she can accuse anyone of anything and not have to suffer any consequences for her ramblings, because apparently, that’s the kind of world we live in today.

So, if you’ve blissfully spent the prelude to this nascent year ignorant of what good old Marj has been up to, we’ve got some bad news. The ace up MTG’s sleeve these days seems to be the rather comical insinuation that she and Donald Trump winning (perhaps not in that order) doesn’t represent one faction of the political spectrum prevailing over the other, but rather the “people” of the United States winning against their corrupt “stupid” government, conveniently overlooking the fact that she’s been a part of that ensemble for quite a while now.

Now, after accusing Joe Biden of warmongering when her favorite reality star-turned-president has already threatened the sovereignty of three different U.S. allies around the world, Marj is once again here to whitewash the events surrounding the January 6 insurrection and attack on Capitol Hill by proudly announcing that she was the first member of congress to visit the imprisoned January 6 malefactors, adding that they only “protested” an election and that the BLM and Antifa movements have done much worse. And no, I’m not embellishing any of those fine points of argument. You can read them for yourself in full below.

I was the first member of congress to visit pretrial J6 defendants in Nov 2021, being held in the DC jail in solitary confinement 22-24 hours a day in disgusting conditions, as political prisoners.



I will never forget it.



And I can’t describe my frustrations for the past… https://t.co/vdxw0Icdmt — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) January 6, 2025

As usual, Marjorie Taylor Greene is only using half-truths to paint a damning picture of the Biden administration without stopping to realize that some issues in this system are bigger than any one man, or even a party.

Back in 2022, some detainees in the D.C. Jail submitted a letter to a federal court asking to be transferred to Guantanamo Bay due to the “inhumane conditions” they had to tolerate there, not least of which was poor sanitation and hygiene, malnutrition, and abuse at the hands of the guards. Some Republican representatives have since been championing the rights of these individuals, using their plight as a shield to protect Donald Trump for the role he had to play on January 6 and downplaying the incident to the point of changing the entire factual timeline of events.

But to somehow insinuate that Joe Biden or the Democrats are responsible for terrible prison conditions in the United States — a rather notorious issue that has been studied and parodied to death over the past couple of decades — is a stretch, even by MTG’s standards. It’s also important to point out that since these complaints originally came out, there have been inspections and plans put in motion to improve the conditions in which the detainees are held. Not that it matters much anymore, since Donald Trump has vowed to pardon all of them the moment he steps foot in the White House.

