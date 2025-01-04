Oopsie, Elon Musk is already threatening lawsuits over cybertruck explosion media coverage

Another day, another frivolous lawsuit threat from a thin-skinned billionaire who can’t handle even the slightest criticism. Sound familiar? It should, because Elon Musk seems to be taking a page straight out of his Mar-a-Lago bestie Donald Trump’s playbook.

In a recent flare-up, Tesla’s CEO has fired a salvo of legal threats at media outlets over their coverage of a rather explosive incident involving one of his Cybertrucks. This vehicular drama unfolded outside the Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas, where a parked Cybertruck transformed into a ball of fire, leading to one fatality and multiple injuries. The incident is being investigated as a possible act of terrorism.

Initially, Musk put on his best “concerned billionaire” act, acknowledging the severity of the situation and assuring everyone that the explosion was unrelated to the Cybertruck’s cutting-edge (and apparently, explosion-prone) technology. However, Musk’s narrative soon took a sharp turn from cooperative to combative.

And then, in a move that shocked absolutely no one, he started whining about the media’s coverage of the incident. Like a toddler throwing a tantrum because they didn’t get the flavor of lollipop they wanted, Musk threw his toys out of the pram when headlines failed to exonerate his beloved Cybertruck right out of the gate.

The situation escalated when Musk echoed the sentiments of, Robby Starbuck, an anti-trans filmmaker’s social media rant about misleading media headlines. Starbuck claimed that articles like Business Insider‘s “Telsa Cybertruck explosion in front of Trump hotel in Las Vegas leaves 1 dead, 7 injured” were “sabotaging” Tesla’s brand, which Musk suggested could be grounds for a lawsuit.

Elon, buddy, listen up. Just because a headline doesn’t read “Saint Elon’s Glorious Cybertruck Unfairly Maligned in Explosion Caused by Antifa Supersoldiers” doesn’t mean there’s some grand media conspiracy against you. It just means that, shockingly, journalists are doing their jobs and reporting the facts. The Cybertruck did indeed go boom, albeit due to external factors.

Of course, all of this drama conveniently distracts from the fact that the Cybertruck is a rolling deathtrap masquerading as a vehicle. From doors that guillotine unwitting passengers to batteries that spontaneously combust like Fourth of July fireworks, Musk’s nightmare machine should belong nowhere near a showroom.

But hey, let’s not dwell on such trivial matters nor the fact that Tesla’s market charm is wearing thinner than Elon’s patience. Nor should we focus too intensely on how investors might be reconsidering their life choices every time Musk tweets another alien emoji. Neither god forbid we should talk about the cringiest rumor of all – that Elon is so desperate for validation that he spends his nights lurking on X and 4Chan with burner accounts, singing his own praises like the world’s saddest one-man barbershop quartet.

