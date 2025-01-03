‘I feel like Batman or Halo’: The Vegas bomber sure did enjoy his rented Cybertruck before he blew it up

The Vegas Bomber was apparently having the time of his life driving around in his rented Tesla Cybertruck. The texts he sent describing how he was feeling didn’t indicate in the slightest what he was supposedly planning to do.

The man who died in the explosion outside the Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas has finally been named as 37-year-old Matthew Livelsberger. Police have yet to confirm a motive for the attack but Clark County Sheriff Kevin McMahill has addressed some theories but is remaining somewhat tight-lipped on the matter.

“It’s not lost on us that it’s in front of the Trump building, that it’s a Tesla vehicle, but we don’t have information at this point that definitively tells us or suggests it was because of this particular ideology,”

Some of the texts from Livelsberger’s phone have been leaked, but they don’t seem to indicate a motive either. All we can tell from his texts is that he was having a pretty good time driving the truck around in the days before the incident. He allegedly reached out to ex-girlfriends texting one woman on Sunday “I rented a Tesla Cybertruck. It’s the s**t. I feel like Batman or halo.”

Las Vegas bomber reached out to ex-girlfriends in the days before the attack, according to the Gazette newspaper.



"I rented a Tesla Cybertruck. It’s the shit. I feel like Batman or halo," he texted one of the women on Sunday. — BNO News Live (@BNODesk) January 3, 2025

Over on X people were quick to begin making fun of the bomber with one individual claiming it was “big loser energy.”

Big loser energy — DANNYonPC (@DANNYonPC) January 3, 2025

He might have that kind of guy.

I can hear the exact noise all of these girls made when they saw this man's texts show up in their phone — Sarah Everett (@goddammitsarah) January 3, 2025

I would blow myself up after that as well — Angelica Reed (@Angelica_Reed42) January 3, 2025

Others mocked the fact that Livelsberger had referred to Master Chief, the protagonist of the Halo series, simply as “Halo.”

John Halo was his favorite character — Memerson Polls (Yogurt Male Edition) (@heyhwsitgoing) January 3, 2025

Has he even played the games?

i feel like halo? You mean you feel like Master Chief — DJ Mauri (@bluGrape2012) January 3, 2025

I don’t think Batman or Master Chief would ever be caught driving something as pointless and goofy looking as a Cybertruck anyway.

According to APNews, Livelsberger rented the Tesla Cybertruck in Denver, four days before the incident on New Year’s Day. It was charged in Monument, Colorado on Monday and charged again in three different towns in New Mexico. Finally it was charged in three Arizona towns before it showed up in Las Vegas. Livelsberger then detonated the device in his car before taking his own life by shooting himself according to the coroner.

What do we know about Matthew Livelsberger?

Matthew first joined the army in 2006, was in the green berets, a special operations branch who work to counter terrorism and train partners. He deployed to Afghanistan twice and had served in Ukraine, Tajikistan, Georgia, and Congo. During his time in the army Livelsberger climbed the ranks and received numerous awards for valor and courage.

Authorities also searched a house in Colorado Springs, Colorado, in relation to the investigation. Neighbors of the man who lived there claimed that he was “a normal guy” with a wife and a baby. He apparently didn’t seem as if he could pose any danger to anyone. Until well, he did.

