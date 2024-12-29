‘This is actually depressing’: Did Elon Musk really use a secret fake account to call himself a great father (because no one else will)?

Elon Musk is weird. There’s no getting around that. And just became impossible to overlook it.

While he has many faults, it’s hard to blame him for being a little unorthodox because he has such an unorthodox life. It’s difficult to imagine being the world’s wealthiest man, having a net worth of $436.8 billion, and not developing a few strange quirks. That said, using a fake account to praise himself on the social media platform he owns would be overly bizarre, even for him. But has he actually done that? Well, many believe that’s the case.

On Dec. 27, in a live audio discussion on X Spaces, a user with the name “Adrian Dittmann” did a lot of passionate and profanity-filled sucking up to Musk. The user (username @AdrianDittmann) praised Musk for giving everyone a voice and not censoring people with particular views, telling people to be more grateful and “do better,” and insisting that he doesn’t care if anyone hates him for saying it.

The voice was strangely reminiscent of Musk’s, prompting several people, including a journalist and podcast host named Jim Stewartson (username @jimstewartson), to accuse the multi-billionaire of using a secret fake account and a voice modifier to pretend to be someone else to give himself praise (it wouldn’t be the first time he’d exploited his ownership of the platform). Stewartson’s recording of “Dittmann” speaking in the X Space is below.

BREAKING: Elon Musk, using a cheesy voice modifier on his “Adrian Ditmann” account, says MAGA “will have to fucking deal with it” because “Elon is the only one to give these fucking crackheads a voice. You ungrateful motherfuckers, seriously.”



“Get over yourselves.”

—Richest man pic.twitter.com/QyjRNdRpzQ — Jim Stewartson, Antifascist 🇺🇸🇺🇦🏴‍☠️ (@jimstewartson) December 27, 2024

It prompted one user to quote Stewartson’s post with a screenshot of “Dittmann” replying to one of Musk’s posts on X at the beginning of 2024. Musk had posted a picture of himself with his son and wrote, “My son lil X loves clinging precariously to my back & yelling “monkey rides!”” “Dittmann” had responded to the post with glowing praise, “You’re an amazing father, Elon. Your kids are very lucky to have you.”

At the time, Dittmann’s words were written off as another avid Musk fan buttering up the billion despite knowing how he treats his trans daughter Vivian Jenna Wilson. Now, with him sounding suspiciously like the billionaire, it is inching towards a whole another level of sad.

Damn. This is so sad I actually feel sorry for him. — Adrian Werner (@AdrianWerner) December 28, 2024

Ive been told that its tragic to watch someone slip into madness but I'm actually kind of enjoying it. — Simon Bar Sinister (@RichardJSunkle) December 28, 2024

I'm struggling NOT to feel bad for this fucking guy….what a loser. — CEO, Pierre Poilievre's Baloney Factory (@JanA55_D) December 28, 2024

This is actually depressing — Shahab (@Shahabs) December 29, 2024

Of course, several people jumped to Musk’s defense — excluding the brain-dead fans threatening mutiny if someone criticized their idol — and contradicted the theory with plausible logic that he’s using a fake account to give himself praise.

Dittman and Elon have been in the same space talking to each other. It’s not the same person. — Mars Davis (@MarsDavis22) December 28, 2024

THAT IS NOT ELON. I HAVE SPOKEN TO ADRIAN IN MULTIPLE SPACES, and the ENTIRE SPACE CHAT ROOM was in a Chat with ADRIAN on two separate occasions, while we ALL watched ELON LIVE ON TV at 2 different Tesla and SPACE X Events. And once ELON came INTO the ROOM and He and ADRIAN… — Uncle Chad (@GIGACHAD2021) December 28, 2024

Adrian ditmann is doing a space right now. Go and listen to him: he’s definitely not Elon Musk but someone with a voice synth cloned on his voice. — dAoA (@ageofalgo) December 28, 2024

Now, it’s important to point out that there’s absolutely no proof that Adrian Dittmann is or isn’t Elon Musk pretending to be a fan of himself. One undeniable thing is that there are undoubtedly similarities in how they talk.

However, the people leaping to Musk’s defense also have no definitive evidence that they aren’t one and the same. The fact they’ve spoken to and over each other in spaces means next to nothing these days. Given Musk’s nigh-unlimited resources, Dittmann could easily be a sophisticated AI modeled on the billionaire’s speech patterns.

People will undoubtedly keep an eye on the Adrian Dittmann account to try and spot anything that further suggests he’s a Musk burner — especially when he hosts an X-Space and speaks. He’s always active and posting to his 170,000 followers, and recently vaguely acknowledged the accusations in the post below.

It's been an insane last couple of days, 😂 — Adrian Dittmann (@AdrianDittmann) December 29, 2024

We’ll be keenly awaiting new developments to confirm or shoot down the accusations (not that it would make Musk look any less unhinged or just plain disgusting).

