Monica Sementilli found guilty of murdering her high-powered hair exec husband: Her adult film actor boyfriend is already serving a life sentence for the crime

A California jury has convicted Monica Sementilli of killing her husband, Fabio Sementilli, in 2017. The jury also found true the special circumstance allegations of murder for financial gain and murder while lying in wait.

Prosecutors argued that Monica conspired with her lover, Robert Baker, a former adult film actor, and racquetball teacher, to kill Fabio, a prominent hairstylist, and executive at Wella, a manufacturer of hair care and cosmetic products, to collect a $1.6 million life insurance payout and to continue their affair.

Fabio was found on the back patio of his home

On the day of his death, Fabio’s body was discovered on the back patio by his wife, Monica, and one of their daughters at approximately 5 p.m. He had been repeatedly stabbed in the face, neck, and torso.



The Los Angeles Police Department originally handled the incident as a possible botched home invasion, especially since Sementilli’s black Porsche 911 Carrera was missing.



However, detectives recalled inconsistencies, such as the fact that his expensive Rolex watch was still on his wrist, which led them to suspect a more personal motive. Monica denied any role in the murder of her husband.



Trial evidence included footage of Monica reviewing her home security cameras around the time of the killing, as well as dozens of encrypted messages that Monica and Baker exchanged in the days and hours before the murder, the Los Angeles Times said.

Monica’s defense contended she was guilty of adultery, but not murder, and that her affair with Baker was the extent of her guilt. However, the jury was convinced by the prosecution’s case, and she was found guilty.

Baker’s testimony

Baker, a sex offender and former adult film actor, had already pleaded no contest to first-degree murder and conspiracy charges in July 2023.

During Monica’s trial, Baker testified that he acted alone, claiming he murdered Fabio because he wanted to be with Monica. However, the jury found Monica guilty of first-degree murder and conspiracy to kill Fabio, concluding that she was involved in planning her husband’s death.



Baker received a life sentence with no possibility of parole. A third accomplice, Christopher Austin, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and agreed to testify against Monica in exchange for a 16-year-to-life sentence.



The Sementilli case garnered widespread media attention due to its elements of betrayal, profit motive, and love triangle, and thus it had a well-publicized trial that concluded with Monica’s guilty verdict. Monica gasped and wept and covered her mouth with her hands when the guilty verdict was delivered.

Monicia’s trial faced significant delays, including the complexity of the case, the COVID-19 pandemic, and several pre-trial motions. Monica’s sentencing is scheduled for June 23, 2025. She may spend the rest of her life in prison without the possibility of parole.

