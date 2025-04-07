Mother dead, adopted daughter in custody after the woman’s daughter allegedly writes in her diary she wants to kill her mom

Two Southern California teenage girls are in custody after one of the girl’s adopted mom was found dead at a Utah vacation rental from more than a dozen stab wounds. The woman’s daughter, Mihaela Gabriela Sorescu, reportedly wrote in her diary she hated her mom and wanted to kill her.

Andreea Mottram, a 47-year-old woman, was found deceased on March 23, 2025, in a vacation rental home in Washington City, Utah. The cleaning staff discovered her body in an upstairs bedroom. A medical examiner determined that she had been stabbed 14 times and had died approximately 24 hours before being found.

According to charging documents, Mottram was staying at the rental with her 16-year-old daughter, Mihaela Gabriela “Bella” Sorescu, and Sorescu’s 17-year-old friend, Abigael “Jay” Paige Flanagan.

Investigators found two cell phones and Mottram’s purse in the toilet, suggesting an attempt to conceal evidence. They also discovered several knives in the home, including one that appeared to have been washed but still had traces of blood, and a crumpled pair of pants with bloodstains and what looked like a bloody knife imprint. These pants were believed to belong to Sorescu.

Further investigation revealed that Mottram had rented a car in Las Vegas on March 20 and was accompanied by the two teenagers. The vehicle was later located in California. Sorescu had been in a residential treatment facility for three years, and Flanagan had also been in a similar facility.

Sorescu’s diary

HOMICIDE UPDATE 🚨we now know that two persons of interest in the fatal stabbing of a 47 year old woman are both minors. Mihaela Gabriela Sorescu (Bella), 16 and Abigail Paige Flanagan (Jay). Their last known whereabouts where in Bellflower, Ca. @KUTV2News pic.twitter.com/P2xZgkU00d — Olivia Kelleher (@livkellehernews) March 26, 2025

Also included in evidence, a diary belonging to Sorescu allegedly contained an entry where she expressed hatred for her mother and a desire to kill her. According to People, Sorescu’s father, Mottram’s husband discovered the incriminating journal entries.

Sorescu and Flanagan were arrested in California on March 27. They have been charged as adults with first-degree murder, obstruction of justice, and theft of a motor vehicle in connection with Andreea Mottram’s death.

Utah’s Washington City Police Department said in a statement after Soresecu and Flanagan were arrested, “The apprehension of both suspects is a crucial step in the investigation.”

The department added, “The investigation team is currently following up on many aspects of the case. Again, our sincerest condolences go out to the family and friends of the victim of this senseless act of violence.”

Mottram reportedly co-founded the Chicago-based American Romanian Coalition for Human and Equal Rights. “It is with deep sorrow that we mourn the loss of our beloved Andreea Mottram, a fierce advocate, a compassionate leader, and a dear friend to so many within our community,” the group wrote when Mottram’s death was announced.

The group said, “Like many of you, we are still in shock at this heartbreaking news. Andreea’s dedication to justice, equity, and human rights was not just a mission—it was the very essence of who she was.”

