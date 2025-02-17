‘None of the charges against me were ever real’: Andrew Tate says he’ll expose Democrats’ corruption after Donald Trump support

The Trump administration has been putting pressure on Romanian authorities to allow Andrew Tate and his brother, Tristan, to return to the United States. This show of support from Trump’s government has given Tate confidence to start running his mouth on X once again, and he’s promised to expose the corruption of the Democrats.

Tate and his brother are currently under judicial control in Romania which means that they cannot leave the country. The pair are awaiting trial for charges which include human trafficking, sexual misconduct, and money laundering. On multiple occasions Tate has been accused of being abusive, arrogant, and just generally a bad person. However, they have effectively been martyred by the alt-right crowd who have bought into the narrative that the brothers are being persecuted for expressing their views.

The Trump administration steps in

According to an article from the Financial Times, US officials have addressed the situation over a phone call with the Romanian government. The Trump administration has requested the return of the Tate brother’s passports and has sought permission for them to travel abroad while they await the court proceedings to conclude.

With all the troubles going on in America right now it’s crazy to think freeing the Tates is so high on the list of priorities for the government, but then again, this is hardly a surprise, Trump’s cabinet is full of shady characters, perhaps Tate could get a job there. Also let’s not forget, the president himself has been accused of sexual misconduct.

Andrew Tate claims he will expose corruption

Since his arrest in December 2022, Tate has maintained his innocence, pushing the narrative that he is being persecuted. However, he’s remained relatively quiet on social media but recently made a post in which he promised to do an exposé, “that will blow your minds about the levels of corruption under the democrats and currently still in Europe.”

It was Biden who locked us up in the first place.



USAID sponsored attack.



UK foreign office heavily involved. They want me to serve time for tweets.



None of the charges against me were ever real.



I will do an expose that will blow your minds about the levels of corruption… — Andrew Tate (@Cobratate) February 17, 2025

What could he possibly know about government corruption in the US when he’s been trapped in Romania for the past two-and-a-half years. I guess we’ll have to wait and see what’s in his little exposé.

As expected, many of his fans bought into the conspiracy because it’s obviously just so believable that Joe Biden, the UK Foreign Office, and the Romanian Government would all conspire to silence one man over a bunch of, *checks notes* ah yes, offensive tweets.

USAID, the UK Foreign Office, and Biden all working together to silence a man over tweets? Sounds exactly like the 'freedom and democracy' they preach. Can't wait for that exposé, drop the receipts. — Chaotic Genius (@realchaosgenius) February 17, 2025

Somehow it’s hard to imagine multiple government bodies from across the globe all conspiring to silence one man for making content that panders to the manosphere. I’m sorry, but Andrew Tate is simply not important or influential enough for that to be the motivation for detaining him.

It's clear the left is using legal systems to silence conservative voices. Tate's expose on Democrat corruption in the US and Europe could be eye-opening. We need to fight for free speech! — Trump Gunner (@KingLagoswa) February 17, 2025

Unfortunately Tate seems to have the support of a lot of powerful men, not just Trump, but Elon Musk too. These guys are more than happy to buy into this ludicrous narrative that the Democrats are evil and attempting to silence an innocent man whether Trump or any of his cronies truly believe in Tate’s innocence or not. Why does the US have to even intervene? Why can’t we just let the Romanian justice system do its thing first?

