Prince Harry and Meghan Markle guilty of shocking Kamala Harris snub as they refuse to wield the reinstated power royalty stole from them

Since moving overseas to escape the pressures of being a part of the Royal Family, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have had a lot more freedom to do as they please — but despite this, the couple seem unwilling to wield the power reinstated to them.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex may no longer be welcome in England, but they’ve moved on, becoming heavily involved in U.S. politics. However, the Sussexes reportedly snubbed Kamala Harris in a recent statement, urging people to vote in the upcoming election but refusing to back the Democratic Party candidate.

An update shared on the couple’s Archewell Foundation website promotes volunteer activity “to support and empower our communities.” The activity involved a team of volunteers working for the foundation to send out personal letters to people who had yet to register, encouraging them to do so. The statement continues, explaining the importance of voting.

Voting is not just a right; it’s a fundamental way to influence the fate of our communities. At The Archewell Foundation, we recognize that civic engagement, no matter one’s political party, is at the heart of a more just and equitable world.

However, the statement lacks any sort of indication as to who Harry and Meghan would be backing come election day. Clearly they intend to stay neutral, which comes as a bit of a surprise considering how Meghan had previously spoken out in support of Kamala Harris four years ago. According to an article from GBN, Meghan had expressed excitement at the prospect of a woman of color becoming Vice President.

Harris has also spoken highly of Meghan in the past. Donald Trump on the other hand has been rather critical of her, saying “I’m not a fan of hers.” Eric Trump also labeled the couple as “spoiled apples.” So it seems like a no-brainer that the Sussexes would be endorsing Kamala, and yet they’ve refused to indicate one way or another who they support.

Members of the Royal Family have to stay neutral in elections

Four years ago this would have been expected, as members of the Royal Family are not allowed to endorse political candidates. The Royal Family doesn’t even vote in U.K. elections in an effort to remain impartial, so the very fact that the Sussexes are talking about voting is already breaking the norms of the monarchy.

But since Harry and Meghan are no longer officially Royals they have the power to endorse whoever they choose, so it is a little odd that they’ve decided not to flex that freedom further. Perhaps it’s because they want the Archewell Foundation to remain neutral, or maybe there’s another reason — maybe they’re trying to keep themselves and their family out of the firing line of the MAGA cult and the press who would no doubt tear them to shreds. Either way, it’s hard not to look at this as them snubbing Kamala Harris.

