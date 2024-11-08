Meghan Markle for US president? King Charles’ butler says ‘it’s not impossible’

It’s long been rumored that Meghan Markle could go into politics with some even suggesting that she could run for U.S president. According to one of King Charles III’s royal aides, this is possible but highly unlikely.

Recommended Videos

The Duchess of Sussex is smart, eloquent, a philanthropist, and has an impressive resume to boot. Her and Prince Harry’s non-profit organization Archewell Foundation have done various charitable works ever since they left their royal duties in 2020 that range from mental health support, women’s rights, children’s protection, and more. She even personally phoned senators in 2021 in her campaign for paid parental leave.

They’ve done a lot more public service in America than in the short time that they were working members of the British Royal Family. With them out of King Charles III’s payroll they are free from the need to stay politically neutral, as is required of senior working royals. With this comes the thought of the Duchess of Sussex potentially running for U.S. president in the future.

According to King Charles III’s former butler Grant Harrold, “Meghan could run for president, but it is quite unlikely.” He told SkyNews.com.au on behalf of Slingo that “it’s not impossible Meghan would run for president, but quite unlikely and would people vote for her?” He also raised doubts that her husband, Prince Harry, would be amenable to such bold move. It is possible that they might not be encouraged as they don’t tend to get as involved politically. However, you never know what her next plan could be. But would Harry be able to support her?

Meghan: “Every 4 years we are told the same thing, that this is the most important election of our lifetime…but this one is!”



Harry:” This November I’m not going to be able to vote…I haven’t been able to vote in the UK in my entire life…” #Time100 pic.twitter.com/BbQYSF8ock — Myra (@SussexPrincess) September 23, 2020

Ahead of this year’s election, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex did not lobby for any party or encouraged people to vote. Unlike in September 2020 during the Donald Trump vs. Joe Biden candidacy, they appeared in a video message for Time 100 urging Americans to “vote against hate speech.” While they didn’t specify any name, some believed that they were endorsing Biden and this is what Trump had to say about it.

Reporter: "Prince Harry and Meghan Markle chimed in on the U.S. election and essentially encouraging people to vote for Joe Biden. I wanted to get your reaction to that."



Trump: "I'm not a fan of hers…I wish a lot of luck to Harry because he's going to need it." pic.twitter.com/AqO0ORI1jB — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) September 23, 2020

Grant, who served as King Charles III’s butler for nearly a decade, said that Prince Harry “will continue to be asked not to get involved in politics. If Harry did this, it would be tricky, he’s (fifth) in line to the throne. He’d probably be asked not to do that, and the royals are, of course, encouraged not to vote.” Speaking of Trump, he is now the 47th president after winning against Kamala Harris during Nov 5.’s election day. This is his second time in office after his victory as the 45th president against Hillary Clinton in 2016.

For his first term in 2025, he has vowed to sign an agenda to execute mass deportation of illegal immigrants in the country. This has raised concerns over Prince Harry’s tenure in America amid claims he allegedly obtained his U.S. visa illegally with the help of the Joe Biden administration.

But according to Grant, Trump getting elected would not affect where Meghan or Harry live. He said he doesn’t “see them suddenly deciding to leave the country, it will be down to personal reasons if they do.” He cited reports saying that the Sussexes are looking to return to Europe with the purchase of a home in Portugal. Grant said if they do decide to move then it’s for “personal reasons and not political” and that they would want to “be in the country they want to be in”. It could be Europe “where “they can be closer to the royal family.” Meghan Markle may have a long-held interest in politics. But she has never commented on rumors that she would one day run for U.S. president.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy