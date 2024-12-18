‘Feel frustrated at some setbacks’: Princess Diana’s astrologer gives foreboding prediction on King Charles’ cancer battle in 2025

If this year hasn’t already been challenging enough for King Charles III amid his cancer battle, next year will even be more stressful. According to royal astrologer Debbie Frank, the monarch will have to make the difficult choice between his loyalty to the crown and preserving his health.

Recommended Videos

The sovereign started the year recuperating after undergoing treatment for an enlarged prostate in January. Then the following month he was diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer and is still undergoing treatment. The 76-year-old had to scale down his engagements in the U.K. as well as during his tour of Australia and Samoa, per advice from his medical team so as not to aggravate his health.

King Charles pictured leaving Clarence House to receive more treatment for his cancer diagnosis keep fighting KCIII you’ve got this and the love of the nation #KingCharlesIII #KingCharles pic.twitter.com/Q1d7lxyib2 — Lee Hood (@Mofoman360) February 28, 2024

Amid his battle with cancer, Charles continues to maintain a jovial appearance during public engagements despite widespread concern over his frail health. The cancer treatment has taken its toll on his body and royal aides have to mask the sores around his lips and mouth with heavy makeup every time he attends official engagements.

We were honored to host His Majesty King Charles III @RoyalFamily at our Battersea office. As we celebrated our work with @KingsTrust, St. George’s Primary School students shared beautiful Christmas artwork they made on iPad & @raye wowed us with an incredible concert! pic.twitter.com/xp5rZn7CEf — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) December 12, 2024

Buckingham Palace has declined to reveal any more details about the king’s cancer, but his chemotherapy is said to be doing its job very well and aides believe he is strong enough to resume regular overseas trips in 2025, a decision that has left Queen Camilla terrified because she knows her husband is still unfit for travel.

This video is emotional and I thank the person who said how much he appreciated King Charles visit.



To be clear, King Charles is fighting cancer but his sense of duty to his people is unmatched and won’t stop him.



He is here FOR ALL AUSTRALIANS. pic.twitter.com/ob3sBrASl7 — Queer Lips of Truth II (@QLoTII) October 20, 2024

Camilla is right to worry, as according to Debbie Frank, Charles “still has to pace himself” as he will still have “his ups and downs in 2025” while battling cancer. She told HELLO! that the monarch “will grab the highs, giving them his all, and then feel frustrated at some setbacks. Both he and Camilla are slightly on the back foot as 2024 draws to a close.”

The astrologer warned that the new year will be challenging for Charles, especially in February and early March when “uncompromising Saturn squared off to his Mars, which is a tiring transit.”

“He will need to cut back — less is more. Moving into late spring and early summer, Charles has a desire to fulfil his dreams. He will want to travel and immerse himself in all the activities he loves. Yet he still has to pace himself.”

Frank said the succeeding months will be full of highs and lows as they will test Charles’ limits and remind him to take each day as it comes. She said the planet Saturn “is challenging him to be realistic and practical.”

The King has attended an Advent Service celebrating the strength and courage of faith communities in London.



His Majesty also met representatives of @acn_uk and different charitable initiatives supported by the Church, including those focusing on community outreach and helping… pic.twitter.com/SeI9aZPOkL — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) December 17, 2024

Meanwhile, “the full moon on 12 May pushes him forward” so he will be productive in early June, a month which she said is “auspicious and active.” But by late June, Saturn returns to remind Charles of his limits, and from late October to the end of 2025, “Neptune’s influence suggests the King will have to take things one day at a time.” Frank concluded that “there is a significant return of his energy in the first half of December, with dynamo Mars powering him up.”

While we don’t know the extent of the damage the cancer has on the king’s body, Frank’s prediction gives hope that he will beat the disease. We also don’t know what the future holds for the monarch. But in the meantime, Charles has Christmas in Sandringham to look forward to, which is said to be very special this year, as it will include extended family members.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy