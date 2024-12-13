‘No way am I ready’: Prince William dreading Christmas as King Charles invites extended family including one despicable relative

It’s unclear if Prince William is dreading or looking forward to Christmas this year especially since it involves extended family members, including someone whom he’s reported to have despised since joining the royal fold.

The Prince of Wales dished about his Christmas plans during a visit to Bulford, Wiltshire, on Tuesday, Dec. 10, to attend a luncheon held for families of the members of the 1st Battalion Mercian Regiment. He visited in his role as colonel-in-chief and admitted to a family that he’s unprepared for the gathering as it’s going to be huge involving 45 people.

From swapping stories to enjoying the holiday cheer, it’s moments like these that showcase the strength and spirit of the @MercianRegiment community. Proud to be the Colonel-in-Chief! 🫡🎄 pic.twitter.com/I51w6BCOxm — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) December 10, 2024

He shared, “Am I ready for Christmas? No, no way am I ready,” before sharing that it will be spent with 45 members of his family gathered “all in one room” but that they are “normally spread out.” He also shared his excitement to walk the dogs in Sandringham.

The Royals normally spend Christmas in Norfolk, where they participate in the annual Christmas Walk to and from St. Mary Magdalene Church for the morning service. It’s an event that royal fans always anticipate, as they get to interact with Royal Family members afterward.

King Charles III’s immediate family members are expected to attend with William, his wife Kate Middleton, and their three children Princes George and Louis, and Princess Charlotte, already mainstay figures. The same goes for the families of Princess Anne, Prince Edward, and Prince Andrew and their respective family members.

Their Majesties The King and Queen accompanied by members of The Royal Family attend Christmas Service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham

🎄🎅🏻🤍🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/Mn232aUyel — Imperial Material ♚ (@royalistinusa) December 25, 2023

This year though will be the first time that Queen Camilla’s children from her first marriage, Tom Parker Bowles and Laura Lopes, together with their respective families, will join the Royals for Christmas in Sandringham. The food writer shared that his mother specifically invited him, probably because she’s feeling nostalgic what with her health scare in recent weeks.

The 49-year-old author of Cooking & The Crown shared in a recent interview: “My mum said ‘I’d love you to come, I haven’t had Christmas with you for a long time.’ It has been a hell of a two years for them (Charles). The older you get, the more conscious you become of mortality, especially with illnesses and the rest of it.”

The Royal Family has arrived at St Mary Magdalene church at Sandringham to attend the Christmas morning service.



Merry Christmas 🎄❤️

pic.twitter.com/MrQDoPoRpf — 🤦🏻‍♀️ (@chadasianwife) December 25, 2023

While not 100% certain, Bowles said he plans to take his mother up on her offer, and bring his teenaged children Lola and Frederick to Sandringham for Christmas. The food critic said he is glad for the invite, although it’s unclear if William is happy about it too.

There’s a reason why Bowles has never been invited before to Christmas in Sandringham, although he and his sister technically became part of the Royal Family when their mother married then- Prince Charles in 2009. It’s said that William gave his father an ultimatum that he won’t attend the annual gathering if his stepbrother is there. The future king allegedly despises Bowles’ “somewhat louche lifestyle.”

HM Queen Camilla with her two children Tom and Laura ❤️❤️❤️#mothersday2024 #QueenCamilla pic.twitter.com/QHY8txzlAr — Gem 💎🇬🇧🇬🇧 (@g3mmava1entin3) March 10, 2024

But if Charles can invite his disgraced brother Andrew, who’s only brought shame and scandal to the monarchy, then surely there’s no problem having his wife’s family too. Perhaps William would see sense and let go of his reported personal feelings toward his stepbrother so his father can have that huge, united family gathering he wants for Christmas. As Bowles said, Camilla and Charles facing their own mortality may have prompted them to gather everyone in the family. Well, not exactly everyone, as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle did not get an invite to spend Christmas in Sandringham. Not that they would accept if invited, given their concerns about security in the U.K.

