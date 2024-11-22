‘This could be their last Christmas’: Inside Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s plans to make the holiday ‘extra special’ as they face personal separation

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are said to be looking forward to spending what they fear could be their last Christmas together as a family in America, as they face deportation threats under Donald Trump’s presidency.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have spent the holidays as a family of four with their children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet in their Montecito mansion, in Santa Barbara, California since 2020. But with their life in the U.S. thrown into uncertainty after Trump’s re-election, they now want to make Christmas at home even more memorable for their children.

A source told Closer magazine that “this could be their last Christmas at home, so they will spend it together this year to make it extra special. Meghan’s mum Doria will join them at home in Montecito and they’ll ensure the children have a joyful day, despite not being around extended family.”

There’s reportedly no plans to spend Christmas in the U.K. as they have not received an invite to join the royals at their annual gathering in Sandringham, which is not surprising given the couple’s currently-tense relationship with immediate family members. The insider claimed that “there hasn’t been an invitation extended,” and that Harry and Meghan also “didn’t expect an invite, and even if one had been offered, they would likely decline.” The last time the couple spent Christmas in Sandringham was in 2018, and the rift was already growing, especially between Harry and his brother Prince William, although photos show otherwise.

Then in 2019 the Sussexes spent the holiday in Canada with Prince Archie and from 2020 onwards, Christmases have been spent in America. They could have also traveled to the U.K. to spend it with the Spencers, Princess Diana’s family, as they have received an invite to the family’s childhood home at Althorp, “but had to turn it down.”

There’s also the uncertainty of their security if they ever visit the country, as Harry is still in legal battle with the Home Office about it. He wants to be allowed to personally pay the MET Police for his and his family’s protection during visits.

Another source said: “Both Harry and Meghan agree that they shouldn’t return to the U.K. until the security arrangements are resolved. Until then, they will only travel to the U.K. for special occasions or pre-planned visits.”

Bu if not in America, they can still spend Christmas together as a family in Portugal, where it’s said they purchased a secondary home. But the house is reportedly not yet finished, so Princess Eugenie has offered her villa for them to use. But this offer might only be temporary, and it’s also unlikely that Meghan will uproot her family and move to Portugal, given her work is in the U.S. Thus, she faces spending Christmases apart from Harry if Trump acts on his promise and deports him from America, if found that he lied on his U.S. visa application about his past drug use.

The situation has reportedly sent Harry and Meghan “into a spin” and “genuinely concerned” for their family. “It’s quite sad, as they’re running out of options on where to settle,” the source said, and with Trump’s term in sight, then they certainly want to make the most of Christmas this year.

