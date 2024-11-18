‘On Trump’s mind’: Prince Harry faces glimmer of hope amid deportation scare as told there’s ‘little reason to expedite’ his US exit

Prince Harry‘s days on American soil may be numbered after Donald Trump’s election victory, as he’s at odds with multiple people in the incoming administration. Fortunately for Harry, he can afford the very best lawyers, who will make sure giving him the boot is easier said than done.

California family lawyer Alphonse Provinziano said that it’s unlikely that Trump will prioritize the investigation into Harry’s U.S. visa and carry out his deportation threats on the royal, citing the possibility of a prolonged deportation process due to “numerous potential delays and stalls.”

He told The Express US: “First, the process itself must be initiated, and there would likely be little reason to expedite Prince Harry’s removal” due to various reasons. One that he is a “contributing member of society, a war veteran, and actively involved in philanthropic work” through his and Meghan Markle’s nonprofit organization Archewell Foundation. He also said the duke’s “personal story is inspiring, and U.S. public sentiment generally favors him.”

It seems unlikely that President-elect Trump would prioritize his removal for political reasons, even if questions about Harry’s immigration status arise. President-elect Trump has made clear that his priority is removing the approximately 3,000 alleged criminal illegal aliens in the US, a process which may consume almost four years. The nearly 11,000,000 illegal immigrants in the United States could take much longer, given a huge backlog in the court system.

He added: “It remains unclear whether he misrepresented any information. Any action against him could be seen as a statement that no one is above the law. However, such a process could become lengthy, potentially involving complex negotiations between the American and British governments, resulting in significant delays.” Provinziano said, “this is common even for ordinary citizens facing deportation due to visa issues or undocumented status.”

At 4:03 AM Trump posts that he is prepared to use the military to round up migrants in a mass deportation effort after Mike Johnson, Tony Gonzales & other Republicans spent the weekend saying this was not the case. pic.twitter.com/K6ugtK8Zwa — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) November 18, 2024

Conservative think tank The Heritage Foundation wants Trump to act on his promise to kick the Duke of Sussex out of America as they believe that he lied on his visa application about his previous drug use — an admission that should have affected his entry to the country. The organization believes that the royal received preferential treatment from the Joe Biden administration which could explain why the government refuses to publicize his documents.

The group thinks they can count on Trump to deliver his promise of not “protecting Harry” and that he would “take appropriate action” if found that the 40-year-old lied in his visa application about his drug use. According to royal commentator Lee Cohen, Harry’s U.S. visa investigation is certainly “on Trump’s mind” but may “not be a priority right now.”

“I don’t know if this will be Donald Trump’s priority, the first thing he concentrates on being Harry’s visa, but certainly it should give cause for some anxiety over in Montecito,” he told GB News host Nana Akua.

#HarryAndMeghan Eric Trump tells UK to take ‘spoiled apples’ Prince Harry, Meghan Markle back: US doesn’t ‘want them’

Both Eric and his dad, Donald Trump, have taken aim at the Duke and Duchess of Sussex since they relocated to the United States in 2020.https://t.co/gQrrDeQIVG pic.twitter.com/eWt90taBdM — Brightly (@BrightlyAgain) August 8, 2024

“It sure seems like divine justice or karma that the fortunes of the Sussexes have taken such a turn over the past year. Bad behavior and bad judgment have been catching up with them,” Cohen added as he said he imagined “there have been some sleepless nights in Montecito” with Trump’s “historic landmark landslide win” given the Sussexes’ tensed relationship with the Republican, who has since expressed his dislike for the couple in past interviews.

Whether it’s Portugal, Canada, Montecito or Frogmore, wherever the Sussexes drop anchor, they seem to wear out their welcome. The next President of the United States’ son gave his damning assessment of the ‘entitled, narcissistic self-promoter’ Meghan, who it seems now everyone openly criticizes. So while he said he’s not worried about them, President Trump doesn’t forget these slights.

Cohen is referring to Donald’s son Eric Trump’s past interview in which he suggested that Harry should not worry about getting deported because his father and America “don’t give a damn” about him and Meghan.

