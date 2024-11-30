‘Not sure where I’ll be’: Despite wishing for a united family Christmas gathering in Sandringham, King Charles snubs one member special to Queen Camilla

This year King Charles III is looking forward to a large and united family Christmas gathering in Sandringham, but he must’ve forgotten to invite a special person in Queen Camilla‘s life who recently hinted at his dismay at the snub.

Camilla’s son from her previous marriage, Tom Parker-Bowles, has expressed his uncertainty if he’ll be spending the holiday with the Royals in Norfolk despite being the King’s stepson. He previously shared that he’s never been part of the festive gathering before and its unclear if that’s still the case this year.

This week's My Life in Food is about, er, me. The horrors of prep school food, the joy of Milk Gums and my@last supper https://t.co/1KWi1a0zBr — Tom Parker Bowles (@tomparkerbowles) September 22, 2024

But given that he’s basically a member of the Royal Family now, then it’s only natural for people to wonder if he’s ever been invited to Christmas in Sandringham. Alas! The food writer admitted that while he keeps “getting asked what royal Christmases are like,” he’s “not actually been to one.” Not once since Camilla married Charles in 2009 amid reports that Prince William would not attend if he is invited. What little he knows about the gathering comes from Camilla as he told Saga magazine: “I’ve talked to my mother about it and, from what I gather, it’s fairly traditional: a decent-sized Norfolk turkey with all the trimmings, mince pies and Christmas pud.”

But when asked if he’ll be spending Christmas this year with the Royals, Parker-Bowles shared his uncertainty admitting: “This year, for the first time, I’m not sure where I’ll be.” He shared his options saying: “Ever since I got divorced eight years ago, I’ve spent Christmas Day with my ex-wife (Sara) – we still get on well – and family. I might be preparing the veg before having a pint in my local. If I’m in charge of dinner, I like to push the boat out.” Discussing his favorite festive dish, he said “Turkey’s great, but what about a nice beef joint… or stuffed boar’s head?”

A source previously suggested that inviting Parker-Bowles to Christmas in Sandringham might create tabloid fodder amid reports that William despises his “somewhat louche lifestyle.” A communications executive who formerly worked with Kate and William noted that “Christmas is the one time that everybody in the whole country actually pays attention to the royals,” so they want to avoid getting negative press as much as possible, be it about the “crazy royal customs at Christmas” or about family disputes.

A piece on Royal eating over the years, for ⁦@DailyMailUK⁩ , from Victoria onwards. And a taste of my new cookbook, Cooking and the Crown, out on Thursday https://t.co/eFNXJQxnZo — Tom Parker Bowles (@tomparkerbowles) September 21, 2024

Charles invited his disgraced brother Prince Andrew to Christmas in Sandringham last year. He’s only caused scandal and shame to the monarchy and given Charles a headache with his stubbornness to leave the Royal Lodge. Meanwhile, here’s Parker-Bowles who’s had only wonderful things to say about his stepdad but has never been to one gathering.

During the interview, he called Charles “a food hero” and “ahead of his time” for his knowledge in the 70s and 80s “about farming methods and techniques, about seasonal ingredients, going organic,” which back then people thought was “a bit woo-woo” but is now “mainstream thinking.” It wouldn’t hurt for William to put aside his dislike for Parker-Bowles so Charles can invite him to spend Christmas with them in Sandringham and have the large, united family gathering he wishes.

