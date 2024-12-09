‘Spend last months of his life in peace’: Cancer-stricken King Charles apparently paving way for impending ‘transition to Prince William’s reign’

The days of King Charles III’s reign might be numbered. Not only is he fighting cancer, but public opinion about his leadership seems to be slowly declining. As much as he wants to prove that he can still do his duties to the crown, there’s no mistaking the strain they’ve inflicted on his frail body. There’s only so much he can do to please the public but give them what they want — for Prince William to take the reins as soon as possible.

Charles didn’t get the grand welcome he must have anticipated when he took over the throne following Queen Elizabeth II’s death in Sept. 2022. He was met with protests from those who refused to accept him as the new monarch with signs printed with “Not My King“ and got booed in some of his public engagements. These happened just a few months into his reign.

🚨🚨 BREAKING NEWS: Local Republic activists in Edinburgh have told Charles he’s not their King during Royal Week! #NotMyKing #AbolishTheMonarchy pic.twitter.com/mgqtSPKBXr — Republic (@RepublicStaff) July 3, 2024

In his first visit to Australia as the new King he was heckled by an anti-monarchist and accused of participating in genocide. Then, a recent investigation into his Duchy of Lancaster estate has many accused him of using cash-strapped British taxpayers to fund his lavish lifestyle.

Suffice it to say, his first two years of reign haven’t been well received and his cancer diagnosis has only further heightened calls for his abdication. As a result, Charles is reportedly feeling the pressure with a source saying “the whispers that Charles is planning to step down are growing louder” too.

King Charles protester Lidia Thorpe, a Victoria Senator interrupts the great hall after speech pic.twitter.com/d02hoKW1rh — Kate Mansey (@KateMansey) October 21, 2024

“Their work is exhausting. Charles waited so long to become king, but at this point, no one could blame him for giving up the throne so he can live the last months of his life in peace,” the source said.

Charles is apparently being worn down by these demands and is prepping William for the inevitable. “Insiders expect a historic announcement to be made around Christmastime. So William and Kate will be king and queen much sooner than anyone imagined,” the source continued adding that the Christmas break, where the Royals will be in Sandringham, “would be a good time to begin the transition to William’s reign, because there are usually a few weeks of downtime in the schedule” and “it will also give everyone time for private family moments and reflection.”

As heir apparent, the Prince of Wales has been prepped for this moment his whole life. But when he takes the throne, he and his wife, Kate Middleton, will reportedly make their own rules.

“The Firm’s strict policies and practices are part of what drove Harry and Meghan away, and truthfully Kate and William have found them stifling as well. So they plan to break all the old royal rules. They’ve also started setting their own schedules. Both Kate and William have been slammed in the past for not working enough, but they won’t let anyone pressure them into spending less time with their children. The kids have always come first, and that won’t change just because Kate and William are sitting on the throne.”

However, one should take the source’s claims with a humungous grain of salt. Cancer be damned but there’s no slowing Charles down and nothing to suggest that he’s abdicating soon. Despite still undergoing cancer treatment, he remains committed to his duties to the crown. Sure, he didn’t get off to a good start in his reign but it’s just growing pains. He waited decades to become King and he’s not just going to drop it just because his leadership is being put under a microscope.

