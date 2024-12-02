‘The dynamics have shifted’: King Charles and Prince William’s relationship turns sour as their ambition to rule the throne finally clash

Prince William and King Charles are reportedly in a tussle as they prepare for the latter’s succession of the throne, a subject which is said to have caused division in the royal family.

Recommended Videos

In a new article, in the midst of both Princess Kate and Charles’ respective cancer battles, multiple sources have shared an inside look at the relationship between the father and son, with one claiming that “the dynamics have shifted” as the royals prepare for William’s ascension as the future monarch. “Even though [Charles is] battling cancer, he’s not letting that get in the way of his desire to be successful on the throne or a dynamic leader,” the source said.

Photo by Jane Barlow – Pool/Getty Images

According to the royal insiders, Charles’ illness has led William to begin “preparing behind the scenes for when his ascension happens” which has resulted in “occasional tension” between the pair. The inevitable changing of the guard has been a “sensitive topic” within the royal family, to the point where William’s preparations to become the future king are being approached with “discretion and purpose.”

What’s particularly unique about William’s plans is the speed with which he is putting them into place. Sources claim the prince doubled his efforts and “sprung into action” following news of Charles’ cancer diagnosis, which put the future of the monarchy into view and initiated discussions about “the start of [William’s] reign and funeral plans for his father.” Naturally, the oncoming succession has fueled comparisons around each of the royals’ plans for the monarchy, with William set to focus more prominently on issues of the environment, mental health and illness.

Photo by John Stillwell – WPA Pool/Getty images

Beyond the elements that will define their rule, the inevitable change of guard is said to have caused conflict between the father and son. Sources claim that the constant public comparison of William to his late mother, Princess Diana, has become a source of jealousy for Charles, adding that while the pair “are close,” they are “rivals when it comes to work.” The sources were quick to clarify that while Charles “doesn’t feel sidelined” by his son’s imminent ascension and is “more proud than anything,” he nonetheless feels the “public anticipation for William’s future role.”

This tussle has also come to the fore in terms of Charles and William’s different approach to work, with the former said to be a “workaholic” while William “sets clear boundaries” around how to complete his royal duties. On top of that, sources claim the tension has spilled over to Queen Camillia and Kate, who have always had “a tense relationship” particularly as Camilla “doesn’t want to let go” of her queendom so soon.

The tension between William and Charles may have also influenced the dynamic with estranged royal family members Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, with the King reportedly eager to reconcile with his youngest son while William is “ less inclined to bring Harry back into the royal fold.”

Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

In any case, it seems for the time being, William is waiting in the wings ahead of his inevitable ascension, which he has been “preparing for… for many years,” one source claimed. Both William and Kate are said to “feel comfortable stepping into greater roles, and [are confident] they can provide a modern way of ruling that everyone will see as a breath of fresh air.” It comes as Kate was this week reported to be making plans for her future role as queen, while William has been seen defying certain royal family protocols.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy