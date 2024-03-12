When did Princess Diana stop making appearances as a Royal? Her title and divorce from Charles, explained

Even thirty years on, King Charles’ separation and divorce from his first wife, the late Princess Diana, has marred the reputation of the British Royal Family for much of the public, both in the U.K. and internationally.

While Charles was hardly the first British royal to get divorced, as King Henry VIII was the first to do so in the 16th century, the act was still considered taboo in a monarchy steeped in the traditions of the nation’s dominant Anglican denomination of Christianity. While the press had long speculated about the breakdown of Diana and Charles’ marriage in its final years, their split was still somewhat unexpected.

Diana’s famous statement in a 1995 BBC Panorama interview, that there were “three of us” in the marriage – referring to Charles’ mistress and future wife, Camilla Parker-Bowles – has meant that Charles’ reputation in comparison to Diana’s has remained subsidiary, especially after Diana died in an automobile accident in 1997. As a result, Diana and Charles’ 15-year marriage has been a point for frequent comparison for subsequent royal events, particularly the more scandalous affairs.

What was Diana’s last public appearance before her split from Charles?

One of Diana’s last major formal events with Charles was the November 1992 trip to South Korea, dubbed the “togetherness tour” – a last-ditch bid to repair the couple’s doomed marriage and polarized public reputations. Frosty body language, as displayed in press photos taken throughout the four-day tour, did little to quash speculation of a rift between the two, and their separation was announced to the public the following month.

Charles and Diana did not formally divorce until 1996, as the Queen’s status as head of the Church of England highly discouraged divorce – especially for a future King. During their period of separation, Diana and Charles continued to engage in royal duties – albeit mostly separately.

How did Princess Diana remain “Princess Diana” after her divorce?

Diana’s official title slightly changed after her divorce, although the public can be forgiven for not noticing. After her marriage to Charles was officially dissolved, Diana lost the “Her Royal Highness” (HRH) title, assuming the title “Diana, Princess of Wales”. However, her colloquial name of “Princess Diana” went largely unaffected.

Was Diana considered a member of the Royal Family after her divorce?

According to the official Royal Family website, Diana “continued to be regarded as a member of the Royal Family” after her divorce was finalized in 1996. As the mother of two princes, especially one directly in line to the throne, Diana was still considered a royal, similar to the Queen Mother after her husband’s death in 1952, thanks to her daughter Queen Elizabeth II’s ascension.

Diana continued to live in the royal residence of Kensington Palace until her death in August 1997, at the age of 36. Although perhaps treated with a similar (if not greater) press interest than her pre-divorce outings, Diana’s formal visits to various locations, most famously her visit to Angola in January 1997, were not considered royal visits, per se.

The political aspects of many of Diana’s later outings, such as the highly publicized landmine walk in Angola, were discouraged during her time as a wife to a future monarch, as Royal Family members are expected to stay out of political affairs. While Diana often broke this rule during her time as a formal royal, particularly in the case of visiting HIV/AIDS patients, the late Princess of Wales became much bolder in some of her final events.