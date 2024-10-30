‘I know how isolating and challenging the journey can be’: Kate Middleton sends emotional response to actress with cancer

Cancer is an enemy to us all. The disease has touched nearly every single family out there, and it always leaves scars.

Kate Middleton‘s fight with cancer likely began a fair bit before the public was actually made aware of her struggle, but she’s already on the road to recovery. The world learned of the Princess’ cancer diagnosis in March of 2024, following weeks of speculation regarding her absence from public life, and over the following months we received infrequent updates on her progress. We never learned precisely what form of cancer she was fighting, but we did learn that it was discovered during a pre-planned abdominal surgery.

The following months saw Kate undergo several months of chemotherapy in hopes of permanently eradicating the cancer, before finally announcing — in September, right around six months after she first revealed her diagnosis — that she was cancer free. She’s set to gradually return to Royal duties over the next weeks and months, and in the meantime she’s finding time to share some familiar compassion with fellow cancer warriors.

The 42-year-old mother of three recently received a letter from among the most celebrated stars in Indian film, Manisha Koirala. Koirala felt compelled to reach out to the princess after learning of her cancer diagnosis, after facing her own battle with the disease more than a decade back. She was diagnosed with stage four ovarian cancer in 2012, and underwent the grueling procedures necessary to defeat the disease over the following months. She’s since recovered, but she understands the battle all too well, and wanted to share her well-wishes with Kate after learning of her diagnosis.

What Koirala likely didn’t expect was the response she received from the Princess of Wales. Explaining that she “wanted to reach out to HRH The Princess of Wales to send my good wishes,” Koirala was “deeply heartened to receive such a warm response” from Kate.

She didn’t reveal what was contained within the letter from Kate, but Koirala did explain that she aims “to use my voice to not only support cancer patients but also to raise awareness about the need for equitable healthcare access and the importance of knowing the signs and symptoms of ovarian cancer.” Her own cancer journey informs these efforts, something Koirala is open and honest about. “Having faced cancer myself, I know how isolating and challenging the journey can be, and I believe it is essential that we all play a part in changing that reality for others.”

Koirala put her money where her mouth is with that initial letter to Kate, which did something too few people manage — it saw the woman beneath the lofty titles, and spoke directly to her. That letter wasn’t intended for a princess, it was intended for a cancer survivor. In doing the work to support everyone who’s faced the horrors of cancer, Royal or not, Koirala’s established herself as a perpetual ally to the hundreds of thousands of people who continue their battle with the disease every day.

