Prince William sends ‘discreet signals’ to Kate Middleton every night as a secret of their romance behind closed doors is outed

Prince William and Kate Middleton‘s romance has been nothing short of a whirlwind. From meeting in St. Andrews, Scotland, to embarking on a fully-packed life furthering the philanthropic efforts of Kensington Palace, a lot of the couple’s energy goes towards the public. Perhaps that’s why William came up with a sweet routine they could share at home.

William brings Kate a special alcoholic nightcap every night after the kids are tucked into bed, an alleged close friend of the couple told The Mirror. The unnamed source said it’s one of the ways they take care of each other — a nightly ritual to display affection. “They look after each other, but in different ways.”

The pair met while studying at university in 2001 before eventually marrying in 2011. They’ve been together for over two decades now, so it’s no wonder they’re finding ways to keep the flame lit. And let’s be honest, a nighttime treat is one of life’s joys, Royal Family or not.

It was previously thought Kate’s favorite adult beverage was a pint of Guinness — the Princess of Wales favoring a dark stout beer originating in Ireland rather than a Sex and the City-style cocktail is a bit surprising, but maybe that’s just our princess biases talking. The Daily Mail even reported Kate paid upwards of $2,500 toward a bill racked up during an Irish Guard celebration so soldiers could mark the occasional with pints.

However, The Mirror‘s source claimed, “William will bring Kate a gin and tonic.” A massive upset for the Guinness crowd, to be sure.

Royal life hasn’t been all that glamorous in recent years, so it hasn’t just been the Prince of Wales putting in the effort. Kate was reportedly an island in a storm for William when they first got acquainted, just a few years after the jarring death of his mother, Princess Diana.

Kate and Diana never got the chance to meet, despite what Netflix’s The Crown might have told you. However, William proposed with a sapphire engagement ring his mother passed down to him. So, despite the unfortunate circumstances, William connected the two most important women in his life in this special way.

His support in return hasn’t just come in the form of fancy gins, though. The husband and father of three took on public appearances and events solo while Kate was undergoing chemotherapy. The princess opened up about her cancer diagnosis in Mar. 2024 before finishing treatment in September.

In a statement posted on X, Kate (full first name, Catherine) wrote, “This time has above all reminded William and me to reflect and be grateful for the simple yet important things in life, which so many of us often take for granted. Of simply loving and being loved.”

A message from Catherine, The Princess of Wales



As the summer comes to an end, I cannot tell you what a relief it is to have finally completed my chemotherapy treatment.



The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family. Life as you know it can change in an… pic.twitter.com/9S1W8sDHUL — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) September 9, 2024

The post went on to note, “William and I are so grateful for the support we have received and have drawn great strength from all those who are helping us at this time. Everyone’s kindness, empathy, and compassion has been truly humbling.”

It also included a charming video of the family enjoying time away from the limelight. The footage shows them in what is thought to be rural Scotland, enjoying the greenery and woods. The images are peaceful and the kids look right at home. After a rough year, it’s safe to say the princess deserves those gin and tonics, if that source was telling the truth.

