Kate Middleton uses a ‘clever parenting trick’ to make sure her kids won’t grow up to repeat Prince William and Prince Harry’s Royal bust-up

If Marvel and Disney films have taught us anything, it is that Royal siblings can never get along. Thor and Loki. Simba and Mufasa. Even Elsa and Anna needed a full film to fix their fractured friendship. Real-life isn’t much different, it seems, as Prince William and Prince Harry have ended up fulfilling the prophecy, too. It’s been almost five years since King Charles’ sons shared a word.

Recommended Videos

At least, the next generation of Royals appear much closer-knit, as William’s own kids — Prince George (11), Princess Charlotte (9), and Prince Louis (6) — have always been depicted as being part of a very tight and loving family unit with their future monarch father and mother, Kate Middleton. Apparently, we have a “clever parenting trick” of the Princess of Wales’ to thank for that, as she is determined to avoid a repeat of the Wills and Harry split happening between her own children one day.

Kate Middleton is to thank for George and Charlotte’s sibling dynamic being “much healthier” than William and Harry’s

Screenshot via The Prince and Princess of Wales

Harry walking away from his family, and then throwing all kinds of dirt at them via his TV interviews, Netflix documentaries, and especially his memoir, is surely the greatest PR disaster for the Royals in modern times. They are determined to ensure nothing like this happens ever again, then, and for Kate Middleton that means making certain none of her children ever feels like the “Spare.”

Author Christopher Anderson, who wrote the biography The King: The Life of King Charles III, told US Weekly that Princess Catherine employs a “clever parenting trick” when bringing up her children that she hopes will erase any chance of any of them following in their Uncle Harry’s footsteps. Although it sounds like this is less of a trick and more just, you know, being a decent parent.

“Obviously, Harry was very hurt by being in the shadow of his brother. I think they’re aware of that,” Anderson shared, noting that Kate fostering a loving and caring family atmosphere has ensured that one-day heir to the throne George and second-born Charlotte’s sibling dynamic is “is much healthier than it normally would be in the royal family.”

To Anderson, Kate’s “plan” is twofold. First of all, the emphasis is not on George being the all-important chosen one who his siblings must unquestionably obey as their future sovereign. Instead, Kate hopes Charlotte and Louis will support their older brother when he eventually deals with the “pressure” of his position.

“They have to think about George’s feelings in relation to his siblings. George has all this pressure. He has these two siblings who can help him — who can ease some of the pressure and share some of the burden,” Andersen stated.

On the other hand, Charlotte and Louis also need to be know that they don’t have to be tied to their Royal duties in case, like Harry, they get the itch to explore their own personal opportunities. “By the same token, they don’t want to feel sidelined,” Anderson continued. “They don’t want to feel invisible in his shadow.”

Bottom line? “The royal family does not want another kid writing a book… another edition of Spare,” the author maintained. On top of continuing her caring parental style, maybe there’s another trick Kate can try — never show her kids The Lion King or Thor.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy