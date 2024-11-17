Prince Harry has King Charles locked in a ‘real legal jeopardy’ but Prince William has ‘zero interest’ in solving the problem

The relationship between Prince Harry and the British Royal Family remains fractured, with Prince William‘s apparent refusal to engage with his brother becoming a significant obstacle to reconciliation, even as legal battles complicate matters.

The royal rift has been a constant source of public interest since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped back from their royal duties in 2020. Their subsequent move to California, followed by a series of high-profile interviews and Harry’s memoir Spare, only deepened the divide between the Sussexes and the rest of the Royal Family. The situation has been further complicated by ongoing discussions about security arrangements for Harry and his family when they visit the U.K., a matter that has escalated into legal proceedings.

Lately, there’s been signs of Harry seeking to mend the bonds he has broken. However, there’s still a long path before any Royal happy ending, as William refuses to do his part to bring his brother back into the royal fold.

Prince William holds the key to a reconciliation between the Royals and Prince Harry

The Royal rift has become increasingly complex due to Harry’s ongoing legal battle with the Home Office over security arrangements. As BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond tells OK! Magazine, this puts King Charles in “real legal jeopardy,” as he “really can’t be drawn into any discussion with Harry about a legal dispute with his own government,” making any potential meeting between father and son “extremely awkward.” In other words, even if the King wants to see his youngest son and work on their relationship, his hands are tied. The King just can’t give any special attention to someone who’s suing a U.K. public institution.

Nevertheless, there is an easy way to deal with the issue: sending Prince William to negotiate Harry’s homecoming. However, as Bond underlines, William has shown “absolutely zero interest in rekindling a relationship with his brother.” Instead, the Prince of Wales appears focused on his immediate family and royal duties, particularly supporting Kate as she returns to public engagements. William wouldn’t need much effort to solve Harry’s exile if he wanted to. Bond explains that initially, it was Harry demanding apologies for perceived slights against his wife. However, “the tables have turned somewhat,” with Harry now expressing readiness to forgive and publicly declaring love for his family. In contrast, Charles and William appear to be the ones resistant to reconciliation.

Despite attempts to maintain some connection to his British roots, including purchasing an unethical property in Portugal to allow his children to be closer to the U.K., Bond suggests that “a lot more water has to flow under the bridge” before there can be any prospect of mending relationships with the King and William. The situation has become so strained that even traditional family gatherings are affected. Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams notes that the “huge rift” makes it unlikely the Sussexes will receive invitations to future family events. Even though Harry has expressed openness to rebuilding relationships, the combination of legal entanglements and his brother’s apparent disinterest suggests that the royal rift may persist for the foreseeable future. Until then, the Royal Family feud will keep making headlines as royal followers try to glance at what’s happening behind the palace’s walls.

