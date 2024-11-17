Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge (left) and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex arrive for the unveiling of a statue they commissioned of their mother Diana, Princess of Wales, in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace, on what would have been her 60th birthday on July 1, 2021 in London, England. Today would have been the 60th birthday of Princess Diana, who died in 1997. At a ceremony here today, her sons Prince William and Prince Harry, the Duke of Cambridge and the Duke of Sussex respectively, will unveil a statue in her memory. (Photo by Yui Mok - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Photo by Yui Mok – WPA Pool/Getty Images
Category:
Celebrities
News

Prince Harry has King Charles locked in a ‘real legal jeopardy’ but Prince William has ‘zero interest’ in solving the problem

Harry and William's brotherly rivalry keeps defining the future of the Royal Family.
Marco Vito Oddo
Marco Vito Oddo
|

Published: Nov 17, 2024 07:15 am

The relationship between Prince Harry and the British Royal Family remains fractured, with Prince William‘s apparent refusal to engage with his brother becoming a significant obstacle to reconciliation, even as legal battles complicate matters.

Recommended Videos

The royal rift has been a constant source of public interest since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped back from their royal duties in 2020. Their subsequent move to California, followed by a series of high-profile interviews and Harry’s memoir Spare, only deepened the divide between the Sussexes and the rest of the Royal Family. The situation has been further complicated by ongoing discussions about security arrangements for Harry and his family when they visit the U.K., a matter that has escalated into legal proceedings.

Lately, there’s been signs of Harry seeking to mend the bonds he has broken. However, there’s still a long path before any Royal happy ending, as William refuses to do his part to bring his brother back into the royal fold.

Prince William holds the key to a reconciliation between the Royals and Prince Harry

The Royal rift has become increasingly complex due to Harry’s ongoing legal battle with the Home Office over security arrangements. As BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond tells OK! Magazine, this puts King Charles in “real legal jeopardy,” as he “really can’t be drawn into any discussion with Harry about a legal dispute with his own government,” making any potential meeting between father and son “extremely awkward.” In other words, even if the King wants to see his youngest son and work on their relationship, his hands are tied. The King just can’t give any special attention to someone who’s suing a U.K. public institution.

Nevertheless, there is an easy way to deal with the issue: sending Prince William to negotiate Harry’s homecoming. However, as Bond underlines, William has shown “absolutely zero interest in rekindling a relationship with his brother.” Instead, the Prince of Wales appears focused on his immediate family and royal duties, particularly supporting Kate as she returns to public engagements. William wouldn’t need much effort to solve Harry’s exile if he wanted to. Bond explains that initially, it was Harry demanding apologies for perceived slights against his wife. However, “the tables have turned somewhat,” with Harry now expressing readiness to forgive and publicly declaring love for his family. In contrast, Charles and William appear to be the ones resistant to reconciliation.

Despite attempts to maintain some connection to his British roots, including purchasing an unethical property in Portugal to allow his children to be closer to the U.K., Bond suggests that “a lot more water has to flow under the bridge” before there can be any prospect of mending relationships with the King and William. The situation has become so strained that even traditional family gatherings are affected. Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams notes that the “huge rift” makes it unlikely the Sussexes will receive invitations to future family events. Even though Harry has expressed openness to rebuilding relationships, the combination of legal entanglements and his brother’s apparent disinterest suggests that the royal rift may persist for the foreseeable future. Until then, the Royal Family feud will keep making headlines as royal followers try to glance at what’s happening behind the palace’s walls.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Author
Image of Marco Vito Oddo
Marco Vito Oddo
Marco Vito Oddo is a writer, journalist, and amateur game designer. Passionate about superhero comic books, horror films, and indie games, he has his byline added to portals such as We Got This Covered, The Gamer, and Collider. When he's not working, Marco Vito is gaming, spending time with his dog, or writing fiction. Currently, he's working on a comic book project named Otherkin.
twitter