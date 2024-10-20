As Prince William continues to block Prince Harry’s royal return, he joins Meghan Markle in funding a ‘typical greed situation’

As Prince William continues to block Prince Harry‘s return to royal duties, the Duke of Sussex and his wife, Meghan Markle, decided to take a controversial path to get what they want.

The relationship between Harry and the royal family has been strained since he departed from official duties in 2020. Despite occasional attempts at reconciliation, William has reportedly remained firm in his stance against his brother’s return to royal duties. This ongoing tension has pushed Harry and Meghan to explore new opportunities and establish their lives outside the royal fold.

Harry and Meghan’s new endeavor puts them as close to home as they’ve ever been since 2020. Still, as in typical fashion for the royal family, the couple’s latest move is highly problematic.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle bought a Golden Visa to controversy

Harry and Meghan have recently purchased a home in the exclusive CostaTerra Golf and Ocean Club in Portugal. This acquisition comes after their eviction from Frogmore Cottage in the U.K. last year, leaving them without a residence in Britain. So, buying a home in Portugal is a strategic step to maintain a presence in Europe while keeping their distance from the ongoing royal tensions.

In addition to adding another extravagant house to Sussex’s portfolio, the property purchase may allow the couple to obtain a “Golden Visa,” granting them visa-free access to the European Union’s Schengen area. This could be particularly beneficial for Meghan, who abandoned her bid for British citizenship after leaving the U.K. in 2020. In short, the new home also ensures they can easily visit Europe while maintaining their primary residence in Montecito, California.

Of course, if you believe royal expert Angela Levin, this new property purchase was solely motivated by Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank’s presence there, which would not only allow the Sussexs to mingle with them but also supposedly fulfill their secret motive behind the action.

“Is that a way that she can go? They can go round various countries in Europe and pretend that they’re still royals again.”



However, the Sussexes’ new slice of paradise has come at a cost – and not just financially. The CostaTerra development, where their property is located, has sparked outrage among local residents in Comporta, Portugal. The once-public coastline has become exclusive to wealthy property owners, leaving many locals feeling displaced and frustrated.

Until recently, restricting access to public beaches was illegal in Portugal. However, new regulations now allow local councils and government agencies to designate specific beaches as “private,” leading to the closure of many cherished natural spots across the Algarve region. This change has not sat well with the local community, who have been enjoying these areas for generations.

Furthermore, the CostaTerra Golf and Ocean Club, owned by multimillionaire property tycoon Mike Meldman, is being developed on a 722-acre beachfront plot and is set to have 300 homes, with prices starting at a staggering £3.6 million. This level of luxury and exclusivity has further widened the gap between wealthy property owners and the local community.

By investing in this controversial development, Harry and Meghan have aligned themselves with what critics are calling a “typical greed situation” and put their private interests ahead of what’s best for the people. Some might say that’s not the behavior fitting a royal. However, if you take the U.K.’s history of invading other people’s land and claiming it as their own, Harry is arguably following his family’s tradition better than ever.

