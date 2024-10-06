Prince William now shoulders blame for plotting downfall of three Royals as King Charles wasn’t ‘competent’ enough

Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge and heir to the British throne has long been seen as a stabilizing force within the royal family. However, a new book suggests William has been the mastermind behind some of the Royal Family’s most controversial decisions.

In recent years, the royal family has been grappling with several high-profile issues, including Prince Andrew’s association with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and the departure of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle from their royal duties. These events have undoubtedly put a strain on the institution and its public image, prompting the Royal Family to take action.

Initially, it was believed that decisions regarding these matters were made collectively by senior members of the royal family. However, recent reports suggest that Prince William may have played a more significant role than previously thought, particularly in the case of Prince Andrew’s removal from royal duties.

Is Prince Williams the true power behind the palace walls?

According to Omid Scobie’s new book Endgame, Prince William was the driving force behind the decision to strip Prince Andrew of his royal patronages and military titles. The book claims that William “set the wheels in motion” for this action in January 2022, recognizing the damage the ongoing scandal inflicted on the monarchy’s reputation.

This revelation contradicts earlier reports that suggested Prince William and King Charles (then Prince Charles) were in “lockstep” over the decision. Instead, Scobie’s book paints a picture of William taking charge, with a source close to the future king reportedly stating that his father wasn’t “competent” enough to deal with the situation.

The book also suggests that William was keenly aware of the negative impact that Prince Andrew was having on the Royal Family. This included the fallout from Andrew’s disastrous BBC Newsnight interview and the prospect of an out-of-court settlement in the civil case brought against him by Virginia Giuffre. After that, William took the helm of the situation, working hard to create as much distance as possible from Andrew and the royals.

William’s alleged role in these decisions extends beyond the Prince Andrew controversy. There are also reports suggesting that he played a significant part in the events leading to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s departure from royal duties. It is widely known that it was the treatment the Suits star faced in the palace and from the paparazzi that prompted Harry to leave the palace, and strangely most of these reports center around William and his disdain for Meghan. While the exact details remain unclear, these claims paint a picture of Prince William as an increasingly influential figure within the royal family. If true, these whispers also insist that Charles is not the one keeping Harry and Meghan away from the Royal Family.

As the future king, William’s actions and decisions carry significant weight. His reported involvement in these high-profile cases suggests a shift in the power dynamics within the royal family, with the younger generation taking a more active role in shaping the monarchy’s future. While King Charles III remains the reigning monarch, these reports indicate that Prince William already exerts considerable influence behind the scenes by taking the decisions that truly matter in the long run.

