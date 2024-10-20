‘Definitely when the rot began to sort of fester’: The public ‘eye-opener’ that made Meghan Markle realize she picked ‘the number two man’

Being the future king comes with its share of perks and sacrifices for Prince William – while he holds the power to cut off pawns Queen Camilla planted or decide whether Prince Harry gets a Royal do-over, he is also bound by his responsibilities that demand him to give up on his dreams and break that of his son’s. But Meghan Markle may not have been able to see the other side of this coin.

Amid rising rumors of Harry and Meghan splitting up, the points in their shared life are under the microscope which contributed in shaping their decision to give up royal life and wing it all by themselves. It all started with the then-young couple earning the reputation that they might after all be the new blood the royal family needed to build a better bond with the people, but in reports of what reality was allegedly behind-the-scenes, Meghan was proving that Prince William’s suspicions about her were right and as per royal commentator Ingrid Seward, learning that she married the wrong prince.

This poignant point that would eventually lead to the Megxit came just months into Harry and Meghan’s marriage when the couple embarked on a royal tour of Australia in 2018. The Duke of Sussex was, like always, great with the masses, but it was the Suits star that really struck a chord and was accepted with open arms as she reminded many of Princess Diana, giving the late Queen Elizabeth hope. But it was all in vain.

“I think the Australians were very flattered by that and she played her part brilliantly. They were young and fresh. When the late Queen looked at it she thought, my goodness, we really have got two young people here who are going to be so beneficial for the Commonwealth. But I think Meghan wasn’t seeing it quite like that. I think she enjoyed the adulation. She enjoyed playing the part of the princess as she saw it. But I also think it was a it was a bit of a shock. She was being told what to do. She was being told where to go, and she was being told how to do it.”

It bothered her that she didn’t have a “starring role” when it came to representing the royals and the moment served as an “eye opener,” making her realize that “she was married to the number two man, not the number one man, which would have been William.”

Meghan was unaware that being married to the “spare” meant not having any actual power or hold and this realization was “definitely when the rot began to sort of fester a little bit.” So, as per Ingrid, it bothered Meghan that no matter how much public attention she got, William would always hog the focus as the focus, and this was the stepping stone to her dislike for life as a royal.

While agreeing with Ingrid is a hard task since signs of the intense bullying Meghan faced at the hands of the British paparazzi and the Royal disregard that followed it is all out there for everyone to see, it can be believed that the Meghan in 2018 may have wanted to hold a more crucial spot in the royal scenario but was left disappointed after realizing that William would always get the prime spot. But burdening the moment with the blame of fostering hatred for the royal life in her is too much of a stretch.

