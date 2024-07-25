Prince Harry suffers sudden amnesia as Prince William cuts off ‘unnecessary baggage’ Queen Camilla added to their life

Even though miles separate them, Prince Harry and Prince William are keeping themselves busy — it’s just that one is employing rather resourceful (but equally controversial) methods compared to the other.

It has been years since the Royal feud between Prince Harry and the rest of the family in the U.K. began and it is yet to end despite the many, many olive branches the youngest son of King Charles has extended. Why? Well, according to common sense, royal experts, and countless rumors, the reason behind this burned bridge is the numerous times Harry and Meghan have spewed sordid details about the Royals and pointed very loaded accusations at the family — something that the Duke of Sussex doubled down on with his bestselling memoir, Spare, in 2023.

But according to Harry, in an upcoming ITV documentary, what functioned as the prime catalyst in fueling this rift is not his marriage to Meghan Markle, not what the couple has said about the Royals, but his legal battles with the tabloids in 2019

“Yeah, that’s certainly a central piece to it. But, you know, that’s a hard question to answer because anything I say about my family results in a torrent of abuse from the press.”

Has the British media exhibited the potential to twist his words out of context and paint the couple (especially Meghan) in a negative light? Yes. Has that contributed to their steadily deepening distance from the Royal family? Definitely. But is it the “central piece” or is Harry forgetting all the things he said (no matter how true or false) and wrote that have a bigger potential of burning this particular bridge?

Prince Harry might forget, but Prince William has been ready to hit where it would hurt Queen Camilla the hardest

The affair between Camilla and Charles is what ended the latter’s marriage to Princess Diana, and for those ardent fans of Diana, Camilla will forever remain the cause of all her woes. Many have even questioned how William manages to be in her presence. Maybe, it is water under the bridge for him. Maybe, he knows things the world doesn’t. Maybe being the future king trumps the tragedy that took place decades ago.

Maybe he has just been bidding his time.

What service did Annabel render for a whole two decades?

Well..William is in charge now

So he simply cuts off all unnecessary baggage

Annabel should take out from what she had gotten in the last 2 decades, and live well off that.

Next topic please? — Agbaosi Gloria (@AgbaosiGloria) July 24, 2024

As reported by The Telegraph, William has promptly removed the Queen’s sister, Annabel Elliot from the payroll after he took control over the Duchy of Cornwall. Apparently, even though his decision is not based on her work — why else would he remove her then? — sources have confirmed to the outlet that Prince William will not be employing her anymore.

For over two decades, Annabel (75) had been cashing three fat salaries of several hundred thousand pounds since she was hired by Charles post his marriage to Camilla in 2005. As per the annual accounts, she was earning between £19,625 and £82,272 for working on the Duchy holiday cottage and its period properties in Wales, Cornwall, and the Isles of Scilly. This also included the Duchy offices and its plant nursery.

In addition to this, she was also getting an amount between £7,160 to £90,285 every year for the “purchase of furniture, furnishings, and retail stock.” She also renovated a 20-bedroom pub in the center of the King’s Poundbury development in Dorset and also worked on converting two cottages and a lodge for guests at Dumfries House in Ayrshire.

But not anymore.

For now, she is still employed by the king – worked on the Balmoral Palace and Charles’ Sardingham Estate – and reportedly, William bears no ill will towards his aunt who shares a close bond with Camilla.

