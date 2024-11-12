Kate Middleton makes Prince William ‘find forgiveness’ for Prince Harry, but Meghan Markle wants her to ‘stop messaging’ her husband first

It has been often reported that Kate Middleton was the core cause of the divide between the two Royal brothers. Well, looks like she is adamant on fixing what is broken as after years of giving his once-beloved younger brother the cold shoulder; Prince William seems to be finally breaking his icy exterior and is ready to bring Prince Harry back into the fold, on Kate’s encouragement.

But not all parties involved are happy with this new development…

… or so says a royal insider, who has confided in Closer magazine that Kate has been the one behind the sudden subtle efforts made by her husband to show Harry that the feud between them is over — or could be — and that there is hope for reconciliation and forgiveness.

William, who gave Harry the chillest silent treatment when they last crossed paths, broke his iron-clad rule and uttered his brother’s name in an ITV documentary while fondly remembering their childhood. If this royal insider is to be believed, the Prince of Wales just didn’t name-drop his estranged sibling casually — it was a decisive move on his part to win his brother back. And the thanks goes to Kate, who reportedly encouraged William to “do more” as she looked beyond the arguments and betrayals to see that the separation was having an “awful effect” on both the princes.

“She’s found it heartbreaking the change in William and has repeatedly urged him to try to deal with his deep-rooted pain and find forgiveness in his heart for Harry so that they can both start to repair their relationship and move on.”

If true, gauging the reason behind Kate’s sudden willingness to thaw a little would be easy. The Royal Family has spent a year of turmoil, with the Princess of Wales feeling the brunt of it as she battles cancer, the many conspiracy theories and criticisms aimed at her, and still finding it in herself to do her royal duties as Queen Camilla heals from her own health setbacks.

But allegedly, Meghan is not feeling this sudden resurgence of love

Meghan Markle and her husband say they're stepping back as senior members of the Royal Family and will "work to become financially independent."



They'll split their time 50/50 between the UK and North America. pic.twitter.com/h3csuwSs3n — AJ+ (@ajplus) January 8, 2020

Weirdly, this royal insider is also privy to what is happening miles away, in the Californian household of Meghan Markle and Harry as according to this source, the Duchess of Sussex is “desperately” trying her best to foil Kate’s efforts to bring the Royal Family back together. Apparently, she is “furious” with her sister-in-law for establishing contact with her husband even as the Suits star tries to dissuade any positive feelings William’s sudden behavior might bring about in Harry.

“She’s insisting that his family will use them against him and try to pit them against each other. She’s furious and has very firmly let it be known, through Harry, that she wants Kate to stop messaging him.

Well, whether or not Meghan is acting like the villain this insider has portrayed her to be, the Sussexes are currently in a precarious position where one supposed lie is threatening to uproot and destroy what they painstakingly built in the last few years (at the cost of breaking the Royal Family’s trust). Having the future king once again back on his team, even at the cost of some fragile egos, would secure a future that is currently teetering on the edge of a knife.

