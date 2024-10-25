Royal family member shares ‘very worrying’ update on King Charles’ cancer and how Queen Camilla is holding on

Rest and treatment should be first and foremost for anyone battling cancer. But when you’re sovereign of a country, sometimes work has to come first. King Charles III has put his health on the backseat for the time being as he carries on with his royal tours with his wife, Queen Camilla, by his side, and their dedication is certainly commendable, at least according to his stepson.

Tom Parker-Bowles spoke about his admiration for his mother and stepfather amid the release of his new cookbook, Cooking and the Crown: Royal Recipes from Queen Victoria to King Charles III. He told People: “The King is strong. He is doing what he can. He’s following the advice of his doctors. Fingers crossed, touch wood.”

The British monarch, who was diagnosed with cancer in February, had to pause his ongoing cancer treatment for his royal tour of Australia and Samoa. Before the visit, royal aides traveled to Australia and Samoa to assess what could be included in his itinerary and finalize arrangements with the help of the Foreign Office and both the Australian and New Zealand governments.

New Zealand was initially also included on his schedule, but was removed per medical advice. King Charles III settled on a nine-day schedule that’s been scaled down to preserve his energies. Unlike his previous tours, there are no evening engagements, no state dinners, and no going out late in the day, according to senior royal correspondent Daniel Relph.

But the fact that the 75-year-old king has agreed to pause his cancer treatment for his royal tour shows his commitment to the crown. As what Parker-Bowles said, “he’s a magnificent king.” The writer, who rarely opens up about his connection to the British Royal Family, also praised his 77-year-old mother for her courage amid this trying time.

He shared: “It’s a terrifying disease, and when someone close to you gets it in whatever capacity, it’s a very worrying thing. But my mother is strong as well. She supports him in every way. I think it’s wonderful to have someone you love by your side.”

The 49-year-old added: “I’m incredibly proud of her. She’s at an age when most people think of retiring, but she never complains; she just gets on with it.”

The royals kicked off their royal tour with a stop in Canberra on Oct. 18. They then traveled to Sydney and then to Samoa on Oct. 23, where they were welcomed by Prime Minister Afioga Fiamē Naomi Mataʻafa.

While in Australia, concerns were raised about the monarch’s health when he quickly exited a luncheon prepared in his honor after giving a speech to parliament. He left the event only after ten minutes. An unnamed oncologist also noticed from several photos taken of the King in the country that his lips appeared inflamed, which could be due to his treatment.

“Several cancer treatments can cause soreness of the lips and mouth, which is consistent with those photos,” the anonymous oncologist said and added: “But I wouldn’t want to speculate on what treatment he might be having given it is not public knowledge … Good on him for making the trip and giving it a royal red hot crack.”

The public is not privy to the type of cancer King Charles III has and on what treatment he’s been receiving. Before the diagnosis, he underwent surgery in February to treat an enlarged prostate. According to Buckingham Palace, it was during the procedure that the cancer was detected but asserted that it was not prostate cancer.

