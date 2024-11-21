‘A deathly white pallor’: King Charles stirs fresh cancer concerns as aides scramble to mask his sickly appearance in public

As King Charles III returned to his busy schedule of public engagements this month, the changes in his physical appearance haven’t gone unnoticed by those monitoring his ongoing battle against cancer.

The monarch has been hosting receptions at Buckingham Palace and attending events since he and Queen Camilla returned to the U.K. following their visit to Australia and Samoa in October. As such, his cancer treatment is likely back in full swing too after a brief pause during the tour. As royal aides have said, the 76-year-old will be busy this month moving forward — a decision that has left Camilla worried for her husband — and his recent outing certainly drew concerns as he appeared more frail than ever.

Most notably, his sickly complexion at the Nov. 13 London premiere of Gladiator II at Leicester Square had people talking. While he appeared jovial as he chatted with the cast of the film and with director Ridley Scott, some noted that his face was clearly caked in “stage make-up.”

According to Radar Online, royal aides use make-up to cover up the effects of his grueling chemotherapy, especially the sores around his lips and mouth, and to tone down his pallid complexion. But if the purpose was to quell concerns about his health, it’s backfired and only provoked more questions and speculations.

An insider claimed that even though Charles is “trying to show that it’s business as usual, it’s not working out that way” as “anyone can see he’s not well.” His sore lips have reportedly “caused some people to draw back in horror and his complexion is raw and ruddy.”

“His courtiers worry he’s neglecting his health by putting the kingdom first. Clearly, he’s sicker than he makes himself out to be,” the source added. Layering Charles’ face with makeup has reportedly been the case every time he steps out for public engagements.

A source who works for a U.K. broadsheet newspaper expressed disbelief at how the King’s aides made him look like a wax figure: “What on earth were his people thinking? They just troweled on the slap and made him look white and pasty and like he’d just stepped out of a museum of waxworks.”

The insider added: “Sure, they were concerned about the blotchy face and sores around his lips and in his mouth but they swapped that look, which are just the wounds of his chemo, for a deathly white pallor. And his new birthday picture is just the worst. Truly awful.”

Days prior, Charles also stirred concerns with his frail appearance at the Festival of Remembrance, where he attended the ceremonial event without Camilla, who was on bed rest due to a chest infection. Thankfully, his ever-loyal and supportive sister, Princess Anne, was there watching over him like a hawk.

But even back in Australia, Charles had already stirred health concerns after pictures from the visit showed his lips appeared inflamed. An oncologist said several cancer treatments can lead to soreness of the lips and mouth, but the public isn’t privy to what type of treatment he is getting nor his type of cancer. Here’s hoping we get some kind of firm update soon.

