The fact that the 75-year-old King Charles III is battling cancer and still undergoing treatments should already be an indication for him to rest at home. But his duty to the crown is first and foremost, so there he was at the Royal Albert Hall on Saturday for the Festival of Remembrance, where Princess Anne was pictured looking visibly concerned for her brother.

Photos taken from the event showed him sitting alongside his sister and William. Despite the events happening on the stage below, Anne stole frequent furtive glances at her brother to check up on him. Body language “expert” Judi James believes it was obvious that she was looking out for her older brother.

“It was clear he had a very watchful wing-woman, in a touching display it was Princess Anne who flanked her brother and watched him like a hawk,” she told the Daily Mail. James added that “even when things were happening on the stage” Anne’s eyes were “drawn to Charles with a look of almost maternal concern.” Anne has been a rock to her brother since the death of their parents and more so now with him battling cancer.

I can't begin to tell you how glad I was to see HRH sitting beside His Majesty. I'm sure it brought much comfort to him.

We know he is missing The Queen so very much! — RageKing53 (@royalist_53) November 10, 2024

One royal watcher noted on X: “I really enjoy seeing them together. There is a connection there” and another agreed with James: “I noticed that she was keeping a close eye on him last night.” A third commented: “She will always [sic] out for her Brother. With everything that’s gone on in the last few years The Princess Royal has been very much a great Royal.”

What an amazing woman Princess Anne is. She is the backbone of the Royal Family. Always there to support her brother. Love her!💖💖💖 — Ancksert Hilde (@ancksert) November 10, 2024

James also noted that Charles looked “frail” without Camilla by his side, and arrived solo as she’s still recovering from a chest infection. She missed out on a couple of scheduled engagements during the week and was hoping to attend the Festival of Remembrance and Remembrance Sunday at the Cenotaph in Whitehall.

A Buckingham Palace spokesperson confirmed her absence in both events saying that she is “following doctors’ guidance to ensure a full recovery from a seasonal chest infection, and to protect others from any potential risk.” The representative added: “While this is a source of great disappointment to The Queen, she will mark the occasion privately at home and hopes to return to public duties early next week.”

I think HLM Queen Elizabeth II wanted Anne to support and look after Charles if needed. She has done this over the year and especially this weekend.



She is making her mother proud ❤️❤️❤️#PrincessAnne #PrincessRoyal #KingCharlesIII #QueenElizabethII pic.twitter.com/GUH87UzUvm — Gem 💎🇬🇧🇬🇧 (@g3mmava1entin3) November 10, 2024

Camilla has apologized for the inconvenience caused by her absence. She pulled out from the annual opening of the Field of Remembrance at Westminster Abbey on Nov. 7, Thursday, and the Duchess of Gloucester, 78, stood in for her instead.

While some wished her a speedy recovery, others suspected her illness is a diversion tactic to steer media attention away from the shocking investigation into Charles and William’s wealth. They have been earning millions from their respective tax-exempted estates, the Duchy of Lancaster and Duchy of Cornwall, including from cold and moldy royal residences illegally rented to tenants.

The Princess Royal and her brother, King Charles III during a reception for medallists from the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games at Buckingham Palace, today! 🥰💕 pic.twitter.com/oABWmoMBBk — Princess Anne & Sir Tim Laurence ✨ (@TheLaurences_) November 7, 2024

Camilla is expected to resume her royal engagements this week. She and Charles are scheduled to attend the London premiere of Gladiator II at the Royal Film Performance in Leicester Square on Nov. 13. As for Anne, she also stepped in for Camilla during the for Olympic and Paralympic athletes at Buckingham Palace on Wednesday, Nov. 7.

