Kate Middleton faces an ‘unpredictable disease’ as she prepares to take over Queen Camilla ‘sooner than expected’

As Kate Middleton gradually returns to her royal duties, the possibility of her assuming the role of Queen sooner than planned, and her husband Prince William as King, has come to light amid growing concerns for both Queen Camilla and King Charles III’s health.

Camilla, 77, has stepped back from a couple of scheduled engagements in recent weeks because of complications brought on by a chest infection. Meanwhile, Charles, 76, is not doing so well himself amid his cancer battle, and his frail health has only prompted calls for him to abdicate so he can focus on getting better.

This leaves his heir apparent Prince William and his wife, Catherine, the Princess of Wales, to have to take over the throne earlier than probably anticipated. In recent months, the Prince of Wales has taken on more responsibilities as there’s only so much his father can do while he continues to receive treatment. He represented the Firm at various events, with his most recent appearance at the reopening of Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, where he also got the chance to sit down for an interesting chat with Donald Trump.

Royal biographer Sally Bedell Smith told People that “although the king is carrying out his duties with typical determination, he has had to accept limitations during his cancer treatment.” She added: “As a result William has been taking on more responsibilities, and he and Kate have been preparing for their future roles sooner than they would have expected.”

While there may be apprehensions, another insider said this reality has also brought “a sense of calm before the storm.” While noting that Kate and William are “next in line for the biggest job of their lives,” the source likewise pointed out that the Princess’ health “has taken priority, but it’s also allowed everyone to take a step back and figure out what’s important right now.”

It’s said that Buckingham Palace has already kickstarted preparations for the couple to assume the inevitable. It’s a complex transition that’s reportedly being carefully planned out behind the scenes, as “it is something the institution is always mindful of. It is an institutional preparedness.”

“Their circumstances will eventually change. Given what the future holds, it would be very sensible to build back slowly and prioritize family time,” another source with knowledge about the succession plans told the magazine.

It’s going to be a gradual transition with Kate expected to carry out scheduled appearances with William just to set the public’s expectations as she slowly navigates her way back to public life after battling cancer. She announced in September that staying cancer free is her focus now and that she will take each day as it comes and attend to her duties as much as she can.

Queen Elizabeth’s former press secretary Ailsa Anderson advised: “They can’t raise people’s expectations with lots of engagements only for her to face a setback, not feel well, and things are canceled. The strategy of an unexpected visit gives her flexibility. She doesn’t have the pressure of feeling she has to turn up.”

Meanwhile, royal author Robert Hardman pointed out that Kate may be feeling better now but there’s no guarantee that her cancer will not come back. He said that the public is “being encouraged not to look at this as a chapter that’s over and then it’s back to normal” because “cancer doesn’t work like that.” He added the fact that Kensington Palace has kept details about the Princess’ cancer battle private brings a sense of unpredictability to her health so “there’s no sense of trying to gloss over the reality that it’s an unpredictable disease.”

